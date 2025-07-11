"My integrity couldn't allow me to accept it" — Nicki Minaj explains why she rejected an offer to be on the board of the Recording Academy

A clip from Nicki Minaj's livestream on Stationhrad had been going viral lately. In the video that was getting circulated on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 10, Nicki revealed that she once got an offer to be on the board of the Recording Academy.

According to the rapper, she, however, politely declined the alleged offer. She highlighted that her "integrity" stopped her from accepting the position at the Recording Academy. She further added that this happened before she had released Pink Friday 2 in December 2023. In the livestream, Nicki Minaj could be heard saying:

"I thought that it was a very, very, very kind gesture but my integrity couldn't allow me to accept it. This was before the release of "Pink Friday 2". My integrity couldn't allow me to sit on the board of something that made absolutely no sense to me and to anyone who understands."

Nicki further claimed that she thought it did not make sense for her to sit on the board of the Recording Academy when she had never won any Grammy Award. After citing her own reason for not joining the board, Nicki took a dig at a particular group of artists.

The rapper stated that if it were someone else in her place, they would have immediately grabbed the opportunity. According to Nicki, they would then use the position to be "spiteful" to others and be unfair. She said:

"Most people would have jumped at the opportunity so that they could (1:13) be spiteful to others and so that they could not vote for other people."

At one point during the livestream, Nicki stated that one could not be anxious when they were "led by God." Since the beginning of her career, Nicki Minaj has received 12 nominations at the Grammy Awards, but has not won any to date.

Nicki Minaj recently contacted Kai Cenat and Adin Ross for advice on streaming live on different platforms

While Nicki Minaj revealed on her Stationhead livestream about an alleged offer that she received from The Recording Academy, she had been making headlines for a different reason as well. Several clips of Nicki seemingly speaking to both Kai Cenat and Adin Ross had been going viral. The rapper reportedly spoke to both of them on Wednesday, July 9.

According to reports by Rap-Up, the rapper was considered streaming and thus wanted some advice from the top names in the game. Kai was heard telling the rapper:

"With Kick, you're able to say more and do more in terms of not getting banned. You can say whatever you want, basically. Twitch, in my opinion, is easier for the viewers. The viewers will be able to go to Twitch easier and be able to find you."

Expand Tweet

Kai further referred to several other hip-hop artists who had chosen Twitch as a streaming platform. According to the outlet, Kai named DDG and Lizzo, amongst others. The streamer seemed to be more inclined towards Twitch. According to him, both the platforms were fine, apart from the fact that Kick was relatively new.

In her conversation with Adin Ross, Nicki asked if she had to stream weekly. To this, Ross revealed that she could do the streaming according to her flexibility. He said:

"I know how active and stuff you are on Twitter. You can kind of do it on your own time."

Kai Cenat had previously had Nicki Minaj on his livestream when she was out promoting Pink Friday 2.

Adin Ross suggested that Nicki Minaj should join Kick to be able to speak whatever she wanted

On July 9, Nicki further posted a poll on X, asking her fans to choose between Kick and Twitch. According to The Express Tribune, most netizens preferred Twitch over Kick, however, Adin had a different perspective.

A clip showing him talking about it on one of his livestreams went viral. In the livestream, Adin Ross said that he believed Nicki would benefit more from Kick. According to him, the rapper liked to speak her mind out, and Twitch might silence her. He further urged that she might just get banned if she wanted to talk about topics related to Jay-Z. Ross said:

"Nicki, come to Kick. You like to speak your mind — you're a queen. Twitch is gonna silence you."

Expand Tweet

Ross added that Drake, too, was on Twitch. Overall, Adin Ross seemed to be leaning more towards Twitch than Kick.

As of now, Nicki Minaj has not officially announced if she has actually decided to join a streaming platform. It was also unclear which one the rapper was more inclined to. As far as the recent claims about receiving an offer from The Recording Academy were concerned, no response from them had been received.

