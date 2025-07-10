Did Tina Knowles take a subtle dig at Nicki Minaj? Beyonce's mother addresses backlash after reposting a video of her daughter

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, was rumored to have taken a subtle dig at Nicki Minaj after the latter had recently targeted Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Tina took to Instagram on July 9, 2025, and reposted a post that was originally uploaded by a Beyoncé and Jay-Z fan page. The clip basically captured the singer talking about Tina and how her presence had impacted Beyoncé's life.

Ad

The caption of the post read:

"Good morning it feels good to wake up knowing my favs didn't lose their minds y’all have a great day remember to ignore the ignorance as @mstinaknowles would say."

Ad

Trending

While Tina Knowles did not directly mention Nicki Minaj, many speculated that the caption was aimed at her. Tina, however, responded to these speculations by seemingly changing the caption of the original post.

According to the latest caption, Tina Knowles clarified that she was not trying to target or diss anybody, and the clip was reposted only to highlight her relationship with her daughter. Thus, based on her statement, it could be concluded that she was not aiming the previous caption at Nicki Minaj. The new caption read:

Ad

"Wow I reposted this because it was talking about our relationship. It had nothing to do with anyone other than me and Beyoncé. Please stop being messy and dragging me into something I don't have anything to do with! You guys should be ashamed!!! And all the bots are ridiculous!!!"

The comment section witnessed divided opinions on the same. While some believed that the Knowles family should just be left alone, others thought that she actually aimed the caption at Nicki. For the unversed, Nicki had made some serious claims against Jay-Z and Roc Nation through a series of tweets.

Ad

Tina Knowles had previously called out Kanye West on social media

Kanye West in the White House (Image via Getty)

In March 2025, Tina Knowles seemingly took a dig at Kanye West after he made remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children. In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye had called the couple's younger children "r*tarded."

Ad

Many bashed the rapper for his remarks. As per People, Tina took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption that read:

"It's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper."

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to People, the caption has since been edited. In the video, she could be seen cracking a joke that she described as "corny." Tina said in the viral video:

"So I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke. What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny."

Ad

At the same time, Tina Knowles did not directly mention Kanye's name in the caption. However, the netizens deduced the same.

These responses by Tina Knowles surfaced after Kanye had put up multiple tweets about Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their children. In one post, Ye reportedly wrote that the couple had conceived their youngest children through in vitro fertilization, as per The Independent. While removing the posts, Ye also claimed that he had decided to delete them to ensure that his account would not get canceled.

Ad

Why did netizens assume that Tina Knowles' caption was aimed at Nicki Minaj?

As aforementioned, prior to Tina Knowles' Instagram post, Nicki Minaj took to X and uploaded a series of tweets. In the explosive tweets, she had bashed Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation for multiple reasons.

Nicki claimed in an X post that Jay-Z owed her a hefty sum of money, around $100-200 million. The issue started with Jay-Z launching TIDAL in 2015, where he also involved several artists, including Nicki. Each artist was reportedly expected to profit from it in specific ways in exchange for exclusive content.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In one post, Nicki added that she would spend a portion of the money on education for some of her fans.

However, in 2021, a majority stake of the company was sold, and according to Nicki Minaj, the payouts were also stopped. The feud refueled this week after she uploaded a bunch of tweets on X, directly calling out Roc Nation and Jay-Z.

As of now, neither Roc Nation nor Jay-Z has responded to claims made by Nicki Minaj in her latest tweets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More