What is Lizzo's net worth in 2025? Perez Hilton quips about "money" after singer credits massages, wood therapy & more for shocking weight loss

In a recent Instagram post, American singer Lizzo revealed her weight loss transformation, crediting lymphatic massages, wood therapy, regular exercise, and major dietary changes for her progress.

Notably, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Lizzo has an estimated net worth of around $40 million as of 2025. Reacting to her weight loss transformation, American blogger Perez Hilton shared an article link from his self-titled website on X, implying that while money isn't necessary for results, it certainly helps the process.

"You don't need #Lizzo money to get results - but it helps!" Hilton captioned the post.

In his blog, Hilton reviewed the singer's Instagram post uploaded on July 4, 2025. The post includes a caption dedicated to Flavia Lanini, owner of Flavia Lanini Beauty Institutes, who offers her signature therapy, "The Massage Effect," known for its "slimming effect."

"And that’s because, according to the Minnesota-based singer, Flavia has been one key cog in the amazing work Lizzo has done to get fit!" Hilton said.

Alongside a before-and-after photo showing the results of her first and most recent lymphatic massage from Flavia, the Good As Hell singer addressed pressure from the media about losing weight, saying, "these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on ozempic soooo bad."

However, she shared that she blocked out the outside noise and focused on her wellness journey by working out three times a week, doing daily sauna and cardio, hiring a private chef for meal preparation, cutting out sugar, and quitting drinking.

"I play pickleball and hike and walk on the beach and move my body and dance and drink water. I detox! Once a month! I also get holistic body work done, wood therapy, and lymphatic massage. I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done, and no one can take that away from me," the Truth Hurts singer added.

Reacting to her transformation pictures, Perez Hilton stated:

"But seriously y’all, the photos straight-up speak for themselves in a way that a million words could never do."

Offering words of appreciation to the singer, Perez Hilton said:

"The words alone are amazing, and we are heartened to hear about all the things Lizzo has done to get fit! (Yay pickleball, for one!). Not much more we can say at this point other than GET IT, GIRL!!!"

Lizzo says her "weight release journey" began with a mindset shift

During her appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast on May 12, 2025, pop star Lizzo, who has been open about her "weight release journey," spoke about her "weight release" process.

She explained that her transformation began by clearing out negativity around her and cleaning her mind and energy.

"And I feel like I released so much I was holding on then it starts to manifest physically. I do call it a weight release because [when] it started, I got snatched here first. And then my body just followed suit. So I do feel amazing," the singer stated.

The Juice singer said that while she is a "positive person," she didn't realize that she was surrounded by "toxicity," which had started to take over her life. However, she explained that she had a "beautiful period of isolation" that helped her let go of that energy.

"I just feel like I was holding on to so much, you gotta let go. It's hard for me, I'm a Taurus, so I'll hold the f**k on," she added.

In another interview with The New York Times, published in April 2024, the artist stated that self-love often fluctuates.

"I'm not going to lie and say I love my body every day. The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don't feel completely positive," she stated.

Born on April 27, 1988, Lizzo is in a relationship with stand-up comedian Myke Wright. She made their relationship public in an interview with Andy Cohen in April 2022.

