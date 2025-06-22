Is Lizzo vegan? Grammy winner opens up about Ozempic experience & reveals what actually helped her lose weight

Lizzo has recently spoken out about her use of Ozempic in an appearance on the Just Trish Podcast that dropped on Thursday, June 19. The Grammy-winning songstress divulged secrets behind her weight loss and spoke at length about her dietary and fitness regimen with host Trisha Paytas.

“Wooooooohoooooo! I feel like I worked really really hard, and was intentional with what I did with my body. So when I get compliments … I really receive it. … I don’t take it any weird way because I tried to do this,” said Lizzo.

Host Paytas also asked her about fans speculating about her alleged use of Ozempic during her weight loss journey. The four-time Grammy winner acknowledged having tried "everything", implying that she used that medication too. However, she explained that it was not Ozempic that ultimately became her holy grail for weight loss.

“I’ve tried everything. It’s just the science for me. Calories in vs. calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food — it makes you feel full. So if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same!”

Lizzo continued, explaining how changing her diet became a major contributor to her weight loss goals. Lizzo was a vegetarian for a decade before switching to a vegan diet in 2020. However, she is not a vegan as of the time of writing this, having given it up in 2023.

“What did it for me was … well, actually, was not being vegan, ’cause when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats. I was eating a lot of bread. I was eating a lot of rice, and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full, but really I was consuming, like, 3,000 to 5,000 calories a day,” she shared.

The songstress continued:

“So for me, when I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish, like, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up."

Finally, Lizzo emphasized the importance of adopting the Japanese diet in her weight loss journey, describing it as the "healthiest diet in the world." A trip to Japan also prompted her to start eating meat. She also added that her weight loss journey is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and that everyone's body is unique.

“I don’t like to tell people too much about releasing weight, like what I did. I don’t want people to do what I did and it doesn’t work for them. Everybody’s body’s different! I don’t know what your bloodwork is like. I don’t know how your body breaks down food, sugar. I don’t know. But I know for me, I just had to start eating meat again,” concluded the singer.

Exploring Lizzo's weight-loss journey that started in 2023

The four-time Grammy winner opened up about the beginning of her weight-loss journey in an interview with Jay Shetty in April 2025. She explained that it had taken a year and a half to reach her goals.

The singer has also confronted theories about Ozempic use throughout her journey. In September 2024, she posted a clip of herself with Christoph Waltz's character from Django Unchained saying, "It's like a reward" in the background.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she captioned the post.

However, transformation has been a glacial process for the songstress, and she opened up about the same in a March 2024 New York Times interview. Although losing weight was a slow process, she claimed that she was methodical about her journey.

In the same discussion, she also alluded to the ups and downs of her entire journey and feelings about body positivity.

“I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day. The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive,” the singer remarked.

The singer finally announced to the world that she had reached her weight loss goal in January 2025. Sharing two mirror selfies on Instagram, she wrote:

"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

The post also showed that she had lost 10.5 units of BMI (Body Mass Index) and 16% body fat.

