Link Lauren has a hilarious one sentence response to Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, as reported by Daily Mail. On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the outlet reported that fans of both celebrities noticed the surprising social media update.

This move has reignited the long-standing rumors of a feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, a narrative that has often involved Justin Bieber. The Calm Down singer had an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2011 to 2018, before he married the American model and socialite Hailey Bieber later that same year.

Despite multiple public efforts over the years to dispel the feud rumors, this recent development has raised some eyebrows and renewed speculation about ongoing tensions between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber.

After the X account, Pop Tingz, shared the news that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, American content creator Link Lauren shared a hilarious one-sentence reaction. On Friday, June 20, 2025, the 26-year-old media personality wrote:

Link Lauren @itslinklauren LINK A meeting will convene in the Situation Room soon to discuss a path to peace

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's relationship explored

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have made several attempts over the years to silence persistent online rumors of an alleged feud involving Justin Bieber. According to Cosmopolitan, the 32-year-old songstress subtly showed her support for the 28-year-old model by reportedly liking Hailey's post about her skincare brand, Rhode, getting stocked in Sephora.

Selena’s gesture came shortly after Justin Bieber publicly commented about his “huge fight” with Hailey Bieber over her Vogue cover. In a since-edited post, the Yummy singer admitted to making a hurtful comment during a "huge fight" with his wife, writing:

“Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even."

He added:

"we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Notably, Selena and Hailey also posed together for a photo in 2022. A year later, according to Daily Mail, the two began following each other on Instagram. They discreetly showed support for one another by liking each other’s posts.

Selena Gomez also took to social media and reportedly asked her fandom to stop online “hate” towards the Rhode founder. Hailey celebrated Selena’s engagement to Benny Blanco in December 2024 by liking her announcement post.

The model previously addressed the public-generated controversy between her and Selena during a 2022 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Talking about her relationship timeline with her now-husband, according to People, Hailey said:

“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it… That’s not my character to mess with someone's relationship.”

She also revealed that she had spoken privately with Selena after her wedding. Confirming there was no drama with the Lose to Love Me singer, the 28-year-old said:

"It's all respect, it's all love. There's no drama, personally… That's also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine."

Despite their history of mutual support on social media, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s recent move of unfollowing each other on Instagram suggests that their rumored feud may not be entirely resolved.

