When did Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan get married? Call Her Daddy host recalls embarrassing moment that was "the best part" of her wedding

American podcaster and television personality Alex Cooper recently joined Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. She discussed what it was like growing up with a therapist mother, as well as her parents bombing their speech at her wedding.

Alex Cooper and Matthew “Matt” Kaplan, according to People, got married on April 6, 2024, in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Notably, when the two started dating, she kept her relationship under wraps and referred to him as “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man.” However, Matt Kaplan’s identity was revealed when Alex Cooper broke the news of her engagement in April 2023.

On June 16, 2025, the co-creator and host of the Call Her Daddy podcast described an embarrassing moment of her wedding. It eventually became "the best part" to American actor, comedian, filmmaker, and podcaster Dax Randall Shepard.

During her appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Cooper said:

"My mom is truly one of the most intelligent people I've ever met in my life." But she cannot public speak for sh*t. She bombed at my wedding. It was the best part of my wedding. And to this day, she’s like, ‘Stop f*cking saying that.’"

Alex Cooper says she “never heard” her parents' speech that they prepared for her wedding

During the Monday, June 16, 2025, episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the 30-year-old TV personality opened up about her parents creating a speech mess at her wedding.

The host asked, “what version" of the speech bombing her parents, especially her mother, caused at her wedding. Alex Cooper explained that after her parents got on stage, everyone thought that they were doing a skit.

“They can't get the papers together, they can't get the papers. And at first I'm like ‘Okay.’ And then it continues where we're like three minutes in and like three full minutes where my mom can't get it together and my dad can't get it together cuz my mom can't get it together and he's feeling her anxiety and he's like I'll do it for you.”

Meanwhile, the podcaster confirmed that her mother wrote the “most beautiful” speech, as she had read it. However, she complained of never hearing the speech to this day. Cooper further added that her parents took “7 straight minutes” in front of the microphone, but didn’t complete saying their speech.

“I turned to Matt and I said, ‘Go up there. Take the f*cking microphone and make them sit down.’ And Matt was like, ‘No, they're going to get it together.’ So then my dad can't see cuz he somehow forgot his glasses. I'm like, ‘What the f*ck it's my wedding.’ He can't read?,” Cooper added.

Alex Cooper, who reportedly started her podcast journey in 2018, also recalled her first wedding anniversary. She revealed that her husband called her parents and teasingly reminded them of ruining their wedding. She reminisced about how her husband complained:

“You guys, it was this exact time a year ago where you ruined our wedding.”

Notably, Alex Cooper says her mother appreciates the speech mishap to this day. The 30-year-old revealed her therapist mother says, “the worst parts of weddings” are always the things that people talk about.

“So they bombed the whole thing, and I never heard their speech to this day.”

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan are the co-founders and co-CEOs of Trending Media Company. The couple first met over Zoom in the middle of the pandemic in 2020, after her agent reportedly set up a few Zoom meetings for her with some film and television companies.

