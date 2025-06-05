"He decided to do a little Google search"- Alex Cooper reveals how her husband Matt Kaplan's father heard details about their sex life

Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper recently revealed in her latest video how her husband, Matt Kaplan’s father, found out detailed information about their sex life. In the June 4 episode of her podcast, Cooper recalled a time when she uploaded an episode containing a "graphic" description of her sex life with Matt.

In her video, Alex Cooper stated that this was the time when they both started dating after meeting in LA. She said that she dropped the episode when Matt was coming to see her in New York and was on the airplane. Matt called her after watching and told her that he received a call from his dad, who listened to this episode. She said that Matt's dad searched for her when Matt was coming to meet Alex in New York.

"He decided to do a little Google search of his own to find out what I was all about, right? Steve's just trying to catch a vibe. And when he realized that I had a show, obviously, he just went to click on the most recent episode just to get a feel for my morals and my values and, like what I'm talking about each week," Alex said.

She continued,

"And unfortunately for him, my most recent episode was detailing how his son was intricately up inside my vagina to the point where it was so good he made me c*m all over his son's beard....Steve, I forever apologize for this one."

However, the podcast host said that she later had a funny conversation with Matt's dad on Thanksgiving about this episode.

Alex Cooper uploaded that episode on August 19, 2020, and it is available on Spotify.

What more details did Alex Cooper reveal about this incident in her podcast?

Alex Cooper said that she met Matt in LA while she was on a work trip and went on the first date with him. Earlier, she had met him over a Zoom call. Cooper said that she talked about her first date make-out with her now husband in her podcast immediately after returning from the date. The episode was uploaded 48 hours after the date.

However, after a few days, Cooper felt that her "Daddy Gang" must know about her sex life in detail. So, she decided to drop an episode with additional specifics. The podcast host shared that she did this when she used to share almost everything in her life.

Cooper revealed that Matt was coming to take her to the Hamptons for her birthday, and hence she thought that it would be an apt occasion to share more about her sex life with Matt. However, she said that it wasn't well received by Matt. Alex Cooper said,

"I just remember we hung up the FaceTime and what ended up actually coming from that was Matt and I had to have a serious talk. This may have slightly pushed Matt over the edge. And it was because he started to get calls and texts from family, friends, employees, work colleagues, the random f*ck*ng high school friend that he hadn't talked to in 10 years."

She further added,

"Everyone was starting to kind of put it together that Matt was the sexy Zoom man the Call Her Daddy girl was talking about every week now. And I could tell Matt was uncomfortable and a little overwhelmed by all of this."

However, Alex Cooper said that now Matt laughs when they talk about it.

Further in the podcast, Alex Cooper shared that she tried to plan a baby in the summer of 2024 with her husband, Matt. However, going off birth control, which she had been on since the age of 16, adversely affected her body. She said she is not ready now, and her husband supports her decision.

