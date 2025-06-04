Which college did Alex Cooper go to? Call Her Daddy host shares details in her new docuseries trailer

The trailer of Alex Cooper’s upcoming documentary series Call Her Alex came out on June 3, 2025. A portion of the latest glimpse features the podcaster speaking up on her early life. According to People magazine, Cooper enrolled at Boston University, completing her major in film and television.

The documentary trailer shows Alex saying that she spent her childhood in a house where she did not have any restrictions to speak up on what she wanted to do, play sports, and create videos. She further stated:

“Those were the two things I really loved. By the time I got to college, it was exciting to start a new chapter of my life. I felt this enormous privilege that I was able to play division one soccer.”

Alex Cooper then says that she experienced something very painful, which also turned out to be a motivation for her to launch the Call Her Daddy podcast. She said at one point:

“If me being vulnerable makes people feel connected and seen, then I’m doing my job.”

The trailer of the documentary, which premieres on Hulu next week on June 10, featured a few more moments towards the end where Alex can be spotted preparing for a live appearance as she says:

“We’re trying to make women feel liberated. We want them to feel like they are respected and seen and heard. I have so much more than I want to do, and I’m just getting started.”

The trailer also features Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, who said that the world of podcasting mostly included males at the time when Alex Cooper decided to be a part of it.

Alex Cooper’s upcoming documentary was announced in April this year

A report by People magazine in April 2025 stated that Cooper’s documentary will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, June 8. Notably, the new show was announced by Hulu the same month. Ry Russo-Young serves as the director of the series, and it will be released in two parts.

The show will cover the journey of Alex Cooper over the years, including when she finalized a podcasting deal with SiriusXM, worth $125 million, as per People magazine.

In a press release obtained by the outlet, Alex said that the new documentary will delve deeper into her life and added:

“It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that shaped me – the raw, the messy, personal stuff I’ve never felt comfortable sharing until now. My hope is that by bringing people along for this part of my journey, they’ll feel both more connected to my life and more empowered in their own.”

The documentary was announced a few days after Alex Cooper was featured in an episode of the podcast Boyfriend Material, as stated by People magazine. Also known as Alexandra Cooper, she addressed the criticism of her interview skills on Call Her Daddy.

She said she has witnessed people telling her on TikTok that she is not a journalist. Alex clarified that she never described herself as a journalist and added:

“I have a podcast, and I happen to ask questions that go a little hard hitting sometimes – and they sometimes go on the news.”

Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy first premiered in 2018 and featured popular personalities such as Hailey Bieber and Jane Fonda as guests over the years.

