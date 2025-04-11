Candace Owens refutes rumors of Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage being "on the rocks," blames "Black propaganda campaign" against them

Controversial political commentator Candace Owens recently opened up about rumors of Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage being "on the rocks.” While talking about the same, she blamed the "Black propaganda campaign" for allegedly spreading the rumour.

Ad

During her recent YouTube video, which was uploaded on her channel on April 11, 2025, she opened up about Bieber and Hailey.

“The press is all over it with rumors and all of this innuendo that Justin and his wife, Haley, are on the rocks that Justin does drugs and also that he's sold his entire musical catalog because he's flat broke,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Further talking about it, Candace Owens said that it's ridiculous and reportedly blamed outlets like Daily Mail for allegedly spreading fake news like this.

“It's ridiculous. It's everywhere and the headlines are just... comical… I mean there's a picture of them walking together at Disneyland and he's not smiling because nobody just walks like this and smiles as they walk down the street,” she added.

Ad

“They're like 'Look at how miserable he is in this marriage, look at how unhappy Justin Bieber is, right?' They [the media outlets] believe that the first thing they need to do is break apart his support system. This is a common method when you're engaging in a black propaganda campaign,” Owens continued.

Ad

Candace Owens claimed that Justin Bieber and Hailey are allegedly not getting divorced

Candace Owens further talked about the rumors related to Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage. She went on to stress the fact that them being in a bad marriage is just a rumour and nothing else.

She initially emphasized that her video was not a PR stunt.

Ad

“I think I know the truth, you guys. Now, I do not know Justin Bieber. I do not know Haley Bieber. I'm not being employed or paid in any capacity by Justin Bieber's PR team, nor am I even in touch with Justin Bieber's PR team or manager,” she stated.

Ad

Candace Owens then alleged that these were just propaganda and their marriage was not actually on the rocks. She additionally blamed some media outlets for reportedly trying to create issues between the two.

“The press around me was interrupting me and my husband's relationship and actually it was the exact opposite. It brought us closer. Our marriage was already perfect and we got into another level because we knew it was us against the world,” she said, drawing from her own experience.

Ad

Candace Owens further alleged that these were just paid campaigns, which the people reportedly can’t see.

“I can tell you, you can take this all the way to the bank that Justin Bieber and Haley Bieber are not on the rocks. They are just being attacked. Some of these attacks are paid campaigns which you are seeing,” Owens stated.

Ad

“Some are organic responses to these paid campaigns so you have some people who are there, being told and targeted to go after him and to go after Haley Bieber and to make it relentless,” she said, stressing more on the thoery of paid campaign.

Ad

This wasn’t the first time someone talked about the rumours involving Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage. However, as per E! News’ February 21, 2025 report, the couple has put these rumours, which started going viral since December 2024, to rest countless times.

The same outlet stated that in recent months, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have allegedly denied reports of a divorce. Additionally, as per Reality Tea’s April 11 report, in the middle of these speculations, the couple was also seen travelling to Coachella with their crew and picking up festival credentials.

Ad

On the other hand, neither Justin nor Hailey publicly said anything about getting a divorce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More