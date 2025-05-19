Who was Dave Portnoy married to? Barstool Sports founder says his ex-wife still has access to his accounts as he's a "loyalty guy"

American businessman and media personality Dave Portnoy recently shared that he trusts his ex-wife and that she still has access to his accounts. The 48-year-old was married to Renee from 2009 to 2017. According to reports, she is a Massachusetts native and has obtained a degree in international relations and business from Boston University.

Ad

During his conversation with American former professional football tight end Shannon Sharpe on the podcast Club Shay Shay, Dave Portnoy discussed his marriage and his trust in her regarding his personal finances, even though they are legally separated.

On May 18, 2025, the X account of ML Football shared a video clip of Portnoy from a recent episode of Club Shay Shay. When the former NFL player asked him,

“Is it true your ex-wife have access to your bank account?”

Ad

Trending

The media personality replied:

“I'm a loyalty guy. I know it surprises people, but she could if she wanted to do something with it. She could have done it a long time ago.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dave Portnoy says he trusts his ex-wife “implicitly”

On May 14, 2025, Dave Portnoy appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast, hosted by Shannon Sharpe. During his appearance, the Barstool Sports owner revealed that he trusts his ex-wife, Renee, “implicitly,” and has no issues if she wants to take money out of his bank account.

“There's very few people that you meet where you can trust implicitly, and to be honest, she was there when we were living at the in-laws' house, she was there when we couldn't afford a hamburger, she was there through the grind, she to me just like we kind of separated when we started making it, so she doesn't get to enjoy any of that to me that's not right,” he said.

Ad

On the podcast episode, Portnoy also confessed that he “won't even notice” if his money is gone and that his ex-wife could take “it all.” Notably, Shannon Sharpe jokingly asked the businessman if Renne would want to spend “half a million” on a wedding since she now has a new partner. The businessman wholeheartedly admitted that he is “100%” cool with it.

“I want her to be happy.”

Ad

Dave Portnoy also discussed his current relationship with Renee and added:

“She's still my best friend… She was with me at the beginning of this company, and if she called me right now, like, ‘I need you’, I'd be there. It just didn't work as a marriage.”

How did Dave and Renee Portnoy separate?

According to a December 2024 article from US Weekly, when Dave appeared on The Sage Steele Show podcast, he admitted that the former couple ended their marriage on good terms and that throughout the early days of his company, The Barstool Sports, she was referred to as the “First Lady of Barstool.”

Ad

“We spent a lot of time together from Barstool being nothing to it growing and we separated when it started really hitting the peak. But she was with me every step of the way.”

Notably, Dave Portnoy, according to the New York Post, is set to have a net worth of $150 million. Although the former couple separated after eight years together, their attempt to file for divorce in Massachusetts failed as the judge denied their petition due to the fluid relationship in their finances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More