Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to $150M-worth Dave Portnoy's 'ridiculous' Caitlin Clark outfit at Indiana Fever game

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently gave her thoughts on famous sports media personality David Portnoy wearing Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever jersey during the opening weekend of the 2025 WNBA season. The home team won their first match in dominant fashion, outmatching the Chicago Sky 93-58.

Ad

2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Clark was in fine form during the Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game on Saturday (May 17), scoring a triple-double to guide her team to victory at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. As a result of their win, the 2012 titlists are now at the top of their group in the Eastern Conference.

Barstool Sports founder and American blogger David Portnoy was also in attendance during the Indiana Fever's first game of this year's WNBA season. The 48-year-old made his support for the team evidently clear as he sported a Caitlin Clark jersey if a video that has been doing the rounds of X (formerly Twitter) is anything to go by.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, who was in the 23-time Major winner's corner towards the end of her career, later reacted to the above video of the $150 million-worth businessman (via Celebrity Net Worth) with some choice words.

"Omg that’s ridiculous," Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs wrote on X on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Portnoy, meanwhile, is a huge Caitlin Clark fan, going by his social media activity. Earlier on Saturday, he rejoiced at the 23-year-old hitting a triple-double, i.e. scored double-digit numbers in points, rebounds, and assists.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The American guard also invited controversy with her foul on Chicago Sky's Angel Reese during the game.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs also gave her two cents on Caitlin Clark being paid less by WNBA

In February, former player-turned-analyst Rennae Stubbs took to her Threads account to counter AdvanSix President Erin Kane's claim that Caitlin Clark isn't being paid "what she's really worth" in the WNBA. The 54-year-old insisted that the women's basketball league was working to improve their pay structure while also insisting that Kane "needs a PR agent".

Ad

"How to piss off the rest of the league 101… u need a PR agent. How about 'no one is but we are working to change that, one media deal at a time!" Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote in her reply to a video circulating Erin Kane's claim on Threads earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Stubbs' favorite WNBA team by her own admission is the New York Liberty, who picked up their first championship victory last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas