Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams Caitlin Clark's agent for bold statement on Fever star's worth in WNBA

Serena Williams's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs called out Caitlin Clark's agent for a bold statement about the Indiana Fever star's worth to the WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association). Clark has revolutionized the game of basketball in the last few years but her earnings have been a topic of discussion among the sporting fraternity for how less it was compared to the men in the NBA.

Ad

In a recent conversation, Erin Kane, who is the 22-year-old's agent, was asked if she thought the basketball sensation would ever be paid what she's worth by the WNBA. Kane boldly responded by stating:

"Will Caitlin ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible."

Ad

Trending

According to Spotrc, Clark is reportedly slated to earn $76,000 in her first year, $78,000 in her second, 85,000 in her third, and $97,000 in her fourth bringing her salary to approximately $338,000 in four years. Interestingly, the NBA's top rookie Victor Wembanyama has $55 million in his first contract.

"She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more," Kane said. "She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."

Ad

However, Erin Kane's comments on Caitlin Clark's salary didn't sit well with Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs who slammed the sports agent on Threads.

"How to piss off the rest of the league 101… u need a PR agent. How about 'no one is but we are working to change that, one media deal at a time!'"

Ad

"Who didn't vote for Caitlin Clark as rook of the year" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs bewildered by basketball sensation failing to sweep all votes

Caitlin Clark - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark received 66 out of 67 votes for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award with the one vote going to her rival Chicago Sky's Angel Reese. Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the one voter who didn't vote for Clark.

Ad

"While I am here. I would like to know who didnt vote for @CaitlinClark22 as rook of the year???? Like huh? lets hope it wasn't the same person who voted for @_ajawilson22 4th in the MVP ballot last year. Show your hand.....🖐️🖐️🖐️🤣🤣."

Expand Tweet

Ad

When one fan asked if Stubbs tweeted anything about A'ja Wilson receiving a fourth-place vote in the MVP ballot, which she referred to in her aforementioned tweet, Serena Williams' ex-coach tweeted,

"Not sure, can’t remember but u will find me talking about it on my national sports show on Amazon last year about how ridiculous it was and asking for that person to hand in there badge as a sports journalist," she wrote.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was delighted when Caitlin Clark hilariously shut down comedian Micheal Che on Saturday Night Live over his 'misogynistic jokes', written by his co-host Colin Jost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas