"Need to be paid more" - Caitlin Clark's agent shares unfiltered opinion on Fever star's worth in WNBA amid CBA negotiation talks

Erin Kane, the agent of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, dropped a bold statement about the value of her client to the league.

On Monday, Kane told ESPN that Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, is unlikely to receive the amount of what she is meant to the league.

"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," Kane said.

The agent added that Clark and several other players must be paid more.

"She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more," Kane said. "She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."

Clark is primarily credited for the boom of the league's popularity, leading to record attendance and viewership numbers. In her upcoming sophomore season, Clark's salary is expected to just be around $78,000.

WNBA salaries range from $64,154 to $241,984 annually. The wages are collectively bargained, and the players' union opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) last October. The union hopes a new deal with higher salaries will be in place soon as the current CBA ends after the upcoming 2025 season.

"The most important thing always has been getting WNBA players paid for what they do on the court," Kane added. "I'm very, very hopeful for this CBA negotiation that it will be progressive and move the line forward a lot."

Kane also represents several WNBA stars, including Arike Ogunbowale and reigning defensive player of the year Napheesa Collier, through Excel Sports Management.

Caitlin Clark is basketball's biggest star, per a radio host

According to Fox Sports Radio's Jason Smith, Caitlin Clark is the most prominent star in basketball at the moment. The host added that the Indiana Fever superstar is larger than NBA superstars like LA Lakers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry.

On Friday's episode of "The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon," Smith said that what Clark has done to the WNBA and the sport in raising its popularity is unprecedented. Smith also mentioned that the 23-year-old is bigger than two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

"Caitlin Clark is the biggest star in professional basketball; bigger than LeBron, bigger than Steph, bigger than Giannis, bigger than Wemby," Smith said. "What she does affects everybody. She moves the needle more than anybody in the NBA does."

On the court, the Time 2024 Athlete of the Year also had an equally successful rookie campaign, finishing fourth in MVP voting. She also led Indiana to its first playoff appearance in eight seasons. The Fever has retooled this offseason, and many analysts have said they could now contend for a championship. It remains to be seen what heights Caitlin Clark could reach in 2025.

