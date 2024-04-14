"Perfect" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs delighted as Caitlin Clark shuts down comedian's misogynistic jokes on women's sports

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs was delighted when basketball sensation Caitlin Clark shut down comedian Michael Che's misogynistic jokes about women's sports.

Clark is the talk of the town at the moment, and rightfully so, given her impressive collegiate career. Playing for Iowa, she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and a national player of the year with the Hawkeyes twice.

Clark, whose college career wrapped up just about a week ago, is the overwhelming favorite to be the top pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever on April 15. Before that, she appeared on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment and gracefully humbled one of the hosts, Michael Che.

Che had cracked a sexist joke before Clark joined the show, saying:

"The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron."

Clark fired back with back-to-back jokes to shut down Che, including one that went:

"Caitlin Clark broke the record for three-pointers in a single season, and I have three-pointers for Michael Che: 1. Be 2. Funnier 3. Dumba**."

Rennae Stubbs, who coached the legendary Serena Williams during her final professional tournament at the 2022 US Open, expressed her satisfaction on X (formerly Twitter) with how Caitlin Clark handled Michael Che.

"Ugh this was perfect! I’ve had it with him and his comments about women’s sports. So this was perfect!" Stubbs wrote.

Like Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, Coco Gauff and other tennis stars are also in awe of Caitlin Clark

Much like Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs, many in the tennis community are impressed by Caitlin Clark, including Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Ben Shelton, and more.

Gauff and Shelton both took to their Instagram Stories to praise the former Iowa sensation after her outstanding performance led to an impressive 94-87 victory over LSU, securing a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament earlier this month.

"Unreal game sheesshh @caitlinclark22," Gauff posted.

"Caitlin playing like curry rn," Shelton wrote.

The reigning US Open champion also lauded Clark's achievements after her collegiate career came to an end:

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula drew comparisons between Clark and her colleague Danielle Collins — currently having one of her career's best seasons — and suggested that the 22-year-old might already be considered the basketball GOAT.

"She is pretty unbelievable. Yeah. Seems to be breaking records all the time, every time I look on social. Caitlin Clark’s competitive spirit maybe… I might say, just throw this out there, because she just won a tournament, but Danielle Collins," Pegula told the Tennis Channel.

"Because it’s basketball, I feel like they show a lot more of their personality on the court, and I think Danielle does an amazing job of that. She’s kinda just setting the bar higher and higher. So, yeah, probably the G.O.A.T," she added.

