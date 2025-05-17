Watch: Furious Angel Reese charges at Caitlin Clark as Fever superstar shoves her after rough Flagrant foul

Angel Reese charged at Caitlin Clark after the Fever superstar's brutal foul brought the Sky forward down. Reese had an easy opportunity at the rim, but in a bid to stop her from scoring, Clark committed the foul. However, there was a little extra contact from the reigning Rookie of the Year, which was deemed a Flagrant foul.

Reese got into Clark's face immediately, but she was held back by the Sky coaches while other Fever players protected Clark during the altercation, who walked away. Reese was given a tech in the aftermath of the incident, while Aliyah Boston also got the tech for getting into it with the Sky star.

The heated incident was another major moment in their storied rivalry, which has been well documented since their college days.

Both players had made significant contributions for their respective teams up until that point, but Clark's Fever were up by 14 when the altercation occurred.

Caitlin Clark gives immediate reaction to the Flagrant foul against Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark disagreed with the refs about her Flagrant foul against Angel Reese. The Fever superstar believes she was in the right and was just committing a common foul because it was ideal to send Reese to the free throw line rather than offer her a chance at the rim with no big under protecting the basket. Clark said the play wasn't "malicious," but the refs stood their ground.

"It’s just a good take foul," Clark said. "Either Angel gets wide open 2 points. Or, you know, we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. Just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that."

The incident could have made things tricky for the Fever, but they were able to extend their lead to 20 points (65-45), entering the fourth quarter.

Clark also had the last laugh as she outplayed her rivals and dropped a 20-point triple-double on 6 of 13 shooting. Meanwhile, Reeese had 12 points and 17 rebounds on 5 of 17 shooting. The Fever comfortably won the contest 93-58.

