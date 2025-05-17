Caitlin Clark Stats Today: How did Fever superstar fare in 2025 WNBA season debut vs Angel Reese's Sky? (May 17)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tipped off their 2025 WNBA season on Saturday against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky. Clark had a fiery start to the game heading into the first timeout, scoring five points, including a logo 3. She also created multiple shorts, but Boston and Howard missed those.
Clark's first-quarter stint presumably ended prematurely after she picked up two quick fouls. She played 6:34 minutes in her first stint. Along with her five points, Clark had one rebound. She shot 1 of 3 and 2 of 2 from the free throw line.
Clark returned to start the second quarter and was heavily involved in the offense despite failing to add to her scoring. She had an assist to her name in that stretch. The Fever led 28-23 into the second timeout of the night.
Clark's woes continued from the floor as she missed multiple layups and long-range shots once the second quarter resumed. She kept herself composed and delivered with her playmaking, getting up to three assists with 2:46 left. Despite Clark's inefficient run, the Fever had a 38-28 lead.
Clark finished the first half with 12 points despite shooting just 3 of 9, including 2 of 5 from 3. She was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Clark added four rebounds, three assists, two fouls and three turnovers to her box score as the Fever led 45-32.
