  • Caitlin Clark Stats Today: How did Fever superstar fare in 2025 WNBA season debut vs Angel Reese's Sky? (May 17)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 17, 2025 20:12 GMT
Caitlin Clark Stats Today vs Angel Reese's Sky (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever tipped off their 2025 WNBA season on Saturday against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky. Clark had a fiery start to the game heading into the first timeout, scoring five points, including a logo 3. She also created multiple shorts, but Boston and Howard missed those.

Clark's first-quarter stint presumably ended prematurely after she picked up two quick fouls. She played 6:34 minutes in her first stint. Along with her five points, Clark had one rebound. She shot 1 of 3 and 2 of 2 from the free throw line.

Clark returned to start the second quarter and was heavily involved in the offense despite failing to add to her scoring. She had an assist to her name in that stretch. The Fever led 28-23 into the second timeout of the night.

Clark's woes continued from the floor as she missed multiple layups and long-range shots once the second quarter resumed. She kept herself composed and delivered with her playmaking, getting up to three assists with 2:46 left. Despite Clark's inefficient run, the Fever had a 38-28 lead.

Clark finished the first half with 12 points despite shooting just 3 of 9, including 2 of 5 from 3. She was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Clark added four rebounds, three assists, two fouls and three turnovers to her box score as the Fever led 45-32.

This is a live article

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
