Andy Murray recently celebrated his 10th anniversary with his wife, Kim Sears, through a special post on social media. He penned a heartwarming note, showcasing his interesting and loving journey with his wife.

Murray and Sears first met at a party during the 2005 US Open and made their relationship public after a year in 2006 by running through the crowd to kiss her then-girlfriend after winning the SAP Open in California. Three years later, in 2009, they broke up for almost six months. They married in 2015 and have welcomed four children into their family ever since.

April 11, 2025, marked the couple's 10th wedding anniversary, and Andy Murray celebrated it with a wholesome Instagram post. He shared an adorable picture with Kim Sears from one of their recent skiing trips and wrote in the caption:

"10 years of marraige ❤️ 4 kids 👧👧👦👧 And 2 skiing holidays ⛷️ later. Still smiling 😀 (albeit through slightly gritted teeth 😬)".

In a recent interview with ATP Tour, the former British player expressed gratitude toward his wife for her support and lauded her for raising four kids.

When Andy Murray's wife opened up about watching her husband compete

Murray's wife, Kim Sears- Source: Getty

Andy Murray's distinguished tennis career ended after his 2024 Paris Olympics campaign. He partnered with Dan Evans and competed in the men's double; however, he couldn't advance further than the quarter-final round after being toppled by Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

This loss marked the end of Murray's career. The LTA shared a heartfelt video message from the former world No. 1's family and friends to honor his career. It also included a sweet message from his wife, Kim Sears, who paid tribute to her husband, revealing that she found it very stressful to watch him compete.

"I really struggle now to watch Andy play. I think probably as being a mum and having four other little people to worry about, I find it unbelievably stressful. I've never seen known anyone rise to a challenge like he does," Andy Murray's wife said.

"I think he is at home when his back's against the wall and he's having to scrap for things. And I think that's obviously what's made him great. I mean, I just feel sick when he plays to be honest, it's a truly unpleasant feeling," she added.

Andy Murray has won 46 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including three Grand Slams, 14 Masters 1000 series, two Olympic gold medals, and an ATP singles title.

