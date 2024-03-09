"Last few years have been challenging for me and also bringing up 4 kids": Andy Murray honors wife Kim Sears for her "unbelievable" support

British tennis star Andy Murray recently said that he was fortunate to have Kim Sears as his wife for her support throughout a challenging professional career, especially in the last few years.

Murray met Sears at the US Open in 2005. The couple got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral in Scotland. They have four kids together. Kim is the daughter of retired tennis player Nigel Sears, who served as the head of women's tennis at the Lawn Tennis Association from 2006 to 2011.

The ATP Tour posted a compilation of video messages from several ATP stars in a tribute to women on 'International Women's Day' on March 8. In a video featuring Murray, the Briton credits Kim for his achievements.

"I am going to go with my wife Kim. She's been, well, one unbelievable support throughout my whole career, particularly these last few years which have been pretty challenging for me and also bringing up four kids," Murray said in the Instagram post.

Murray and Kim own Cromlix, a five-star hotel in Perthshire, Scotland since 2013. The couple transformed the Victorian Perthshire mansion into a 15-bedroom hotel.

Andy Murray loses to Andrey Rublev at 2R of Indian Wells

Andy Murray at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Andy Murray lost to Russia's Andrey Rublev in straight sets (7-6, 6-1) in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The Brit challenged the Russian in the first set and even had four set points to take the lead.

However, Rublev eventually won the opening set and had it easy in the second. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion (Wimbledon 2013 and 2016, US Open 2012), previously beat David Goffin in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) in the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open.

The former World No. 1 has won only three out of the ten matches he has played on the Tour since his comeback from injury this year. He crashed out of the Australian Open in the first round.