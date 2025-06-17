What did Alex Cooper tell Dax Shepard? CHD host opens up about still being "scared to talk about" alleged sexual harassment from her soccer coach

Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, recently spoke with Dax Shepard about alleged sexual harassment she experienced during college.

In a June 16 episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Cooper shared allegations against her former soccer coach, Nancy Feldman. She claimed the coach reportedly had a habit of controlling, isolating, and asking inappropriate questions, which ultimately led her to quit the soccer team.

Although Cooper acknowledged the privilege and resources she now has to speak up about her experience, she admitted to Shepard that she was still "scared to talk about this." She added:

"It's almost a decade later that this has happened, and I'm scared to talk about this. Can you imagine a woman who doesn't have my privilege? How the f**k is anyone feeling comfortable to talk about this because to clarify again, I was no one when this happened to me. I had nothing. Like I had supportive parents, but I didn't have a platform. I didn't have money."

Alex Cooper recounts her alleged sexual harassment experience to Dax Shepard

Alex Cooper recently released a two-part docu-series, Call Her Alex, in which she discussed the alleged sexual harassment she experienced during college. She also recounted the incident during a June 16, 2025, interview with Dax Shepard.

Cooper, who received a full athletic scholarship to Boston University in 2013, initially saw Nancy Feldman—one of the few female head coaches at the college—as a mentor.

“I was excited to be coached by a woman,” she told Dax Shepard.

However, what began as encouragement soon turned unsettling. By her second year, Alex Cooper claimed Nancy Feldman began orchestrating secret meetings that transitioned beyond athletics to her personal life.

Cooper recounted one particular incident in which Feldman saw a male friend drop her off on campus. Feldman reportedly called her into her office and asked whether she had s*x with him the previous night. These one-on-one sessions allegedly became more frequent and increasingly awkward. Alex Cooper said she felt “sick to her stomach.”

As she pushed back on Feldman’s prodding, Cooper stated that her playing time was cut. Things came to a head when a teammate, also named Alex, was dismissed from the team as an "isolation tactic," depriving her of a confidante.

Cooper stated:

"And to anyone that's not understanding, this is a complete isolation tactic. I had no one that knew the details except for Alex, and she just pulled the one person away that knew everything."

She continued:

"I just remember feeling so sick to my stomach of like this entire thing is just meant to control me even more, to have more one-on-ones with me. To get me alone, to isolate me. And I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

Alex Cooper's parents reportedly contacted university officials with evidence of the alleged harassment, but no formal action was taken. Feldman continued her work at Boston University until her retirement in 2022.

According to People, Boston University later issued a statement stressing its “zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment” and urged people to report allegations through proper channels.

Meanwhile, as reported by TMZ on June 16, 2025, 99 former members of BU’s women’s soccer program signed a letter in support of Feldman, stating they "categorically never felt unsafe" and described her acting with "professionalism."

Call Her Alex premiered on Hulu on June 10, 2025.

