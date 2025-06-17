What was Boston University's response to Alex Cooper? Former soccer alum defends coach Nandy Feldman against sexual assault allegations

Renowned podcaster Alex Cooper, in her recently released docuseries, Call Her Alex, made sexual harassment allegations against her college coach. In her documentary streaming on Hulu, Cooper claimed that her Boston University soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, harassed her while she was on the college team.

On June 12, Boston University released an official statement and said it has a “zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment." The statement further read:

“We have a robust system of resources, support, and staff dedicated to student well-being and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office. We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all.”

In addition to the university's response, a group of former soccer players from BU also voiced their support for Coach Feldman. According to TMZ’s exclusive report published on June 16, the outlet received a letter from a representative of BU soccer alumni. The letter was endorsed by 99 former Terriers athletes from Boston University.

The group explained that while they do not "discredit" anyone's personal experience, they were sharing their own experience as a "united group." The group said that they "categorically never felt unsafe" under Nancy Feldman. The statement from the soccer alums further read:

"We were never at risk of or witness to inappropriate behavior or anything that could be characterized as sexual harassment. As a leader, she approached every day with professionalism, making decisions in service of the success of the team."

Alex Cooper reiterated alleged sexual harassment claims in a podcast and her Instagram post

Alex Cooper made shocking, alleged claims in her new docuseries, Call Her Alex, which aired on June 10. In the two-part Hulu documentary, Cooper revealed that she was part of the collegiate team and attended the university on a full scholarship. Cooper claimed that her coach, Nancy Feldman, would put her hand on her thighs and pointed out that the coach stated she was "fixating" on her.

“It was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me,” Cooper said in her docuseries.

Cooper also claimed that she was once allegedly benched when she didn't reveal some personal information related to her sex life.

After opening up about her experience in her docuseries, the podcaster reiterated these claims in the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, aired on June 16. In the podcast, Alex Cooper revealed that she started noticing discomfort during her freshman year and said the coach began paying more attention to her at the end of the freshman semester.

Alex also recalled that meetings with coach Feldman became more focused on her personal life rather than soccer-centric.

Before Alex Cooper's appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, she posted about her claims on her Instagram account on June 12. In the post, it was written:

"Nancy Feldman was someone I trusted. Someone I believed in. Someone who was supposed to help me grow. Someone who was supposed to protect me. But instead she made my life a living hell and abused her power over me.... This defined my life for a decade and impacted her life 0%.

In the post, the Unwell Hydration founder further wrote that she reported the abuse to the university's athletic director but didn't get a response. In her post, Alex stated she is "coming for all" who "abused" their "power over innocent young individuals."

Alex Cooper's docuseries is now available to watch on Hulu. The series offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Call Her Daddy podcast host.

