Does Alex Cooper still work for Dave Portnoy? Drama between original Call Her Daddy podcast hosts explored

Alex Cooper's new docuseries, Call Her Alex, launched on June 10, 2025, and Cooper had gone candid about her experience working alongside Sofia Franklyn on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Cooper further opened up about why Sofia left the podcast that started in 2018 under Barstool Sports.

In the docuseries, Alex Cooper revealed that they were making a lot of money for Barstool Sports through the podcast. On the docuseries, the same was admitted by Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports. Cooper said:

"We had signed a three-year contract with Barstool Sports and they owned our IP, so Sofia and I went in together and we renegotiated our contract."

According to Alex, they were told that they would own the Call Her Daddy podcast and get $500K if they stayed for one more year beyond what their contract suggested. Sofia reportedly refused to accept the offer, which Alex eventually took up. In May 2020, Alex Cooper was the sole host of Call Her Daddy.

In October 2024, she also landed a $125M deal with SiriusXM. This clarifies that Alex Cooper no longer works for Dave Portnoy or Barstool Sports in any way. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter asked Cooper if she thought about Sofia Franklyn. To this, she responded by saying:

"I think less about the specific person. The thought is: I’m so happy that I trusted myself and fought for this IP. Because I will never forget the day Dave Portnoy offered us that IP on a rooftop and I was so elated..."

"Our relationship was so awful" — said Alex Cooper about her relationship with Sofia Franklyn

As aforementioned, podcaster Alex Cooper opened up about her friendship with Sofia Franklyn, which started when they began working as co-hosts for Call Her Daddy. In the first episode of Cooper's latest docuseries, she mentioned how online relationships might be deceiving to the audience.

Expand Tweet

Explaining more about her former friendship with Franklyn, Cooper said:

"It was the classic, 'You think you see something online, and people genuinely believed we were like sisters, but our relationship was so awful.'"

While Alex Cooper opened up about her version of the chain of events, Sofia also spoke to Rolling Stone in July 2023 about the same. She then told the outlet that while it was mostly her decision to stay silent for the longest time, there were factors that seemingly influenced her to be that way. She added that Cooper's acceptance of Portnoy's deal impacted their friendship.

"I thought [Cooper was my] best friend, sister, and we are not hiding anything. There’s no way in hell I would speak to our boss without you, that would be f*cking crazy, and I don’t think that went both ways," said Sofia who now has a podcast named Sofia with an F.

Sofia Franklyn further claimed that she felt there were some discrepancies with the offer that was given to them by Portnoy years back.

Dave Portnoy had also made an appearance on Call Her Alex. According to US Weekly, Portnoy's Barstool co-worker Kevin Clancy might also make an appearance on the Hulu docuseries.

Fans across the US can watch Call Her Alex exclusively on Hulu after getting a subscription.

