What happened with Dave Portnoy and Kirk Minihane on The Unnamed Show? Barstool Founder's outburst against employee explained

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and Kirk Minihane got into a heated exchange during the latest episode of their comedy podcast, The Unnamed Show. Dave brought accusations of being an anti-Semite on the Beyond Average Podcast co-host Mick, who is also one of Kirk's basketball teammates.

Dave argued that one should not make jokes about Jewish people in today's day and age, given the current global scenario. Kirk claimed that Mick was allowed to make jokes on his podcast, and it does not make him anti-Semitic. Agitated, Dave asked Kirk:

"Are you ignoring what’s going on in the world right now?"

As Kirk Minihane kept interrupting Dave, he was asked to shut up. When he refused to remain quiet, Dave chided him:

"Shut the f*ck up you bald f*ck."

Dave Portnoy then reminded Kirk that he works under the Barstool Sports owner. Kirk asked Dave if they were not allowed to have a conversation on the show, only to be called an "idiot" by the latter. Dave further pressed on the issue, defending his stance on making jokes about the community.

Kirk Minihane clarified that people should be allowed to make jokes in general, causing Dave to respond heatedly by bringing up the murder of Jews and asking how many more "Jews have to be killed before you (they) stop."

Kirk doubled down on his stance that people simply yelling insults at Jews are "sc*mbags", and "the worst people on the Earth". However, he stressed a direct insult was different from a comedian making a joke.

Dave responded:

"You can say, 'somebody should go kill Jews.' You don't do it, but someone hears you and goes to do it. You're fine with that?"

Kirk Minihane said he thought they were discussing the matter in the context of comedians making a joke. Dave told him everyone is using "semantics" for "anti-Semitism" these days, but he could differentiate. Kirk responded by telling the 48-year-old that he empathized with Dave's sensitivity to the subject, to which Dave said that he "just didn't get it."

Beyond Average Mick called Dave Portnoy "Rabbi Dave" over his response to a bar incident

For the unversed, the intense verbal altercation on The Unnamed Show podcast between Dave Portnoy and Kirk Minihane was generated by Mick's response to a tweet.

On May 4, Dave took to X to share that he learned some anti-Semitic insults were thrown at his pub, Barstool Sansom Street in Philadelphia. The CEO said someone hung a sign at the bar the previous day that read, "F*ck the Jews." Dave Portnoy expressed:

"I've been shaking. I've been so f*cking mad."

Dave said he would not tolerate such acts at his bar, adding that he had been trying to find out which table the sign was hung on and which waitresses had served there. He threatened consequences for these actions. Dave added that one of the two waitresses responsible for that table was likely fired.

The Barstool Sports owner continued to call out the waitresses and the men he suspected had hung the sign. Responding to Dave's tweet, Beyond Average Podcast's co-host Mick wrote:

"Rabbi Dave (who's said multiple racial slurs on camera) is now ruining peoples lives for saying "F*ck the Jews""

Mick said Dave Portnoy was free to hire and fire people as he pleased since it was his bar, but had no right to lecture others on what they should say in public.

