Who is Brianna Chickenfry? Podcaster's feud with Barstool’s Kirk Minihane explored as he calls her a "fu**ing piece of sh*t"

Kirk Minihane recently criticized Brianna Chickenfry in a video shared through the official handle of the former’s self-titled show on X on May 16, 2025.

Notably, Brianna is a popular face on social media and has been the host of the podcast Plan Bri Uncut, as per Legit. She has been hosting other podcasts, such as BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, alongside Because We Got High.

Minihane’s video posted on social media featured him calling Brianna Chickenfry a “zero.” The clip was seemingly recorded during a live-streaming session, and the Barstool Sports star continued addressing Brianna, as he stated:

“This is somebody who Dave Portnoy… because he was so enamored with her, he was going to fire me because I called her a fraud? She’s a fu**ing piece of sh*t, Dave. She’s trying to ruin people’s lives. She’s a horrible human being. Horrible, horrible, horrible person. People hate her.”

Notably, Kirk Minihane’s comments seemingly referred to the time when he called Brianna Chickenfry a fraud in an episode of The Unnamed Show in December last year. According to Awful Announcing, Kirk’s response emerged from the fact that Brianna became a fan of Taylor Swift after going to a concert of the singer and that Chickenfry used to criticize Swift’s music in the past.

Brianna immediately got in touch with Dave Portnoy, saying that she had no idea who Kirk was. While Chickenfry told Dave that she intended to respond to Minihane, Portnoy told her not to do the same, and he reportedly sent a message to Kirk, as per Awful Announcing.

While recalling the entire incident on The Unnamed Show, Kirk and Dave said that they argued over the message on the call. Minihane opened up on what happened during the call and said:

“You then hang up the phone on me, and I text you back and I say, ‘I’m going to say whatever I want’, which by the way, I’m going to say whatever I want, and you said, ‘You’re fired.’ And for about 10 minutes, I was driving in upstate New York thinking, ‘Well okay. We’ll see what I can do next.’”

Kirk Minihane criticized Brianna Chickenfry on another occasion: Feud explained

As mentioned, Kirk Minihane once described Brianna Chickenfry as a fraud, seemingly leading to their dispute. According to Meaww, Kirk criticized Brianna on his show on February 13, 2025, saying that he hates Chickenfry and that he respects Brianna’s opinion if she hates him.

Kirk’s words were seemingly in response to Brianna, who directly referred to the radio host on the podcast Out & About by saying:

“Podcasters. Terrible. Hate podcasters. They’re the worse. Kirk Minihane.”

Kirk Minihane also said on his show that he does not care about the aftermath of his comments, adding that Brianna Chickenfry’s father might message him for the same. He claimed, for another time, that he hates Brianna and that he wants to wish her misery for a lifetime. Kirk continued by saying:

“She can hate me all she wants. That’s fine. I think she’s a repugnant human being. The world is worse off because she’s in it and everybody at the company hates her. Everybody at the company hates her. But only one person has the balls to say it. What else is new?”

Brianna created headlines last year following her separation from singer Zach Bryan. Zach confirmed the news through Instagram in October 2024 with a statement through his Story, saying that it was better for them to go their separate ways. Bryan further stated that he can never turn out to be perfect.

Brianna made her relationship with Bryan official in July 2023 while speaking on PlanBri Uncut, as per People magazine. The duo continued appearing together on different occasions over the years, including the Grammy Awards 2024.

While Kirk’s latest comments on Brianna Chickenfry are trending, the latter has yet to share a response to the same.

