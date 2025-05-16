What is Country Diddy about? Dave Portnoy explains why he released a diss-track featuring the incarcerated rapper aimed at Zach Bryan

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast on May 14, 2025, where they discussed the former's 2016 diss track, Country Diddy.

Released in November 2024 by Dave Portnoy, Country Diddy is a diss track aimed at American country singer Zach Bryan and his past relationship with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaflia, and how he offered her money to sign an NDA, as reported by US Weekly.

According to Page Six, Dave Portnoy's song compares Zach to Sean "Diddy" Combs, amid the rapper's ongoing high-profile legal battle over sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

"Country Diddy, Country Diddy / Steal another story write another Country Ditty / All these NDAs you sound like a country Diddy," the lyrics read.

During their conversation on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Dave Portnoy claimed that Brianna was offered a $12 million NDA to keep her relationship with Zach private.

I was doing a TikTok podcast with her [Brianna], she got paid offered a $12 million NDA, not to talk about the relationship, and I saw the NDA, so in my head, and based on what she turned it down she turned it down because she wanted to be able to talk about the relationship. To me that's somebody's doing real scumbag behavior so this track came out," Dave Portnoy said.

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia reveals details about her breakup on the BFF's podcast with Dave Portnoy

During an episode of the BFF's podcast, on November 7, 2024, Brianna alleged that Zach Bryan's team offered a "big lump sum of money, and a few options," to keep her relationship and breakup with the singer private.

"I was approached by his team and I was offered a lot of money—like, a big lump sum of money—and a few options. Basically, I would have gotten the money over the course of three years. I would have had to sign all of my experiences, everything that I am away to this person," Brianna remarked.

She explained that Zach's team "would have been monitoring everything" if she had signed the non-disclosure agreement.

Brianna further admitted that she thought about the agreement "for a second," but explained that she realized she was "someone who was established, who was successful before him."

"I'm gonna be someone, I'm gonna be established, I'm gonna be successful after him. Maybe I'm not gonna be selling out stadiums and f**ing making hundreds of millions of dollars—I'm alright where I'm at, and I don't want blood money."

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia and Zach Bryan at the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

She claimed that she didn't accept the money, adding:

"I'm all right where I'm at and I don't want blood money and I don't think you can pay people off that you hurt for them to protect you".

Brianna continued:

"I also want to blame myself a lot for this because half the reason this all happened to me is because I let it, and I think other girls and women who experience the same thing. It's like I kept showing up when I shouldn't have and I kept like loving and giving when I shouldn't have."

According to Billboard, Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan made their relationship public in July 2023 and separated after a year on October 22, 2024, via an Instagram post made by Bryan.

