What happened between Kanye and Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs? Dave Portnoy says rapper is a "piece of sh*t" for what he did to Swift over the years

On the May 14 episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Shannon Sharpe was joined by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, where they discussed the latter's defense of Taylor Swift against rapper Kanye West. During their conversation, Former American football player Sharpe wondered what made Dave "defend" Swift against Kanye. Without missing a beat, Dave replied:

Ad

"Kanye is an absolute piece of sh*t."

Dave also criticized Kanye's behaviour towards Taylor Swift during the 2009 MTV VMAs. It is worth noting that Dave Portnoy wrongly said "Grammys" when he meant the 2009 MTV VMAs, and Shannon Sharpe didn't correct the error during the podcast.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As reported by People Magazine, Kanye West crashed the stage during Taylor Swift's speech as she won her first VMA for Best Female Video for You Belong with Me.

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" Kanye remarked onstage.

Reflecting on Ye's remarks, Dave criticized him for "stealing" Taylor Swift's award.

Ad

"What he did at the Grammys the first time, when he stole her award. This is a 17-year-old girl, I don't know what his problem is; he thought someone else should win. You have no problem with her. This girl's 17, you're stealing it."

Dave Portnoy on Taylor Swift's and Kanye's 2016 phone call leaks

Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Elsewhere in the podcast, Dave Portnoy called out Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for reportedly editing a voicemail featuring a conversation between Taylor and Kanye in 2016.

Ad

After barging in on Taylor Swift's 2009 MTV VMAs award speech, Kanye West released Famous, a track from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo.

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x / Why? I made that bitch famous," the lyrics read.

After receiving significant backlash for adding Swift's name to the song in an inappropriate manner, Kanye took to X to share that the Bad Blood singer permitted him to add these lyrics after his hour-long discussion with her, via a phone call.

Ad

"I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings," Kanye remarked.

Subsequently, on June 16, 2016, during an interview with GQ, Kim Kardashian supported Kanye's comments, claiming that Swift "totally approved" the lyrics to the song.

"She [Taylor Swift] wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."

Ad

After a few days, Kim released the recordings of the conversation between Taylor and Kanye West via Snapchat. Those recordings reportedly made it look as though Taylor had approved the lyrics. In July 2018, Swift defended herself with a post on Instagram, stating:

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that bitch' in front of the entire world," Taylor wrote in a note.

Ad

However, the original phone call was publicly released, and viewers discovered that the previous version had been edited out, as reported by Variety.

Reflecting on the phone call leaks, Portnoy remarked:

"They edited a phone call, him and Kim Kardashian of Taylor, and they say we called her and she said it's fine. They put out an edited voicemail that made it sound like she agreed the whole time."

Ad

He continued:

"Later, the actual voicemail, unedited, comes out. Everything Taylor said was the truth, [and] everything they said was a lie that drives me crazy, and it did affect her she didn't leave her house for like a year, cuz all Kanye fans are trashing her."

Meanwhile, the episodes of the Club Shay Shay podcast are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More