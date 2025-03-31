What is Kardashev scale? Dan Zetterström claims we can have planets themed on Marvel, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and others as Type III civilization

In a recent podcast, Andy Mcgrillen and Dan Zetterström covered a wide range of topics, with a standout subject being the Kardashev scale—a system for classifying a civilization's advancement based on the amount of energy it can harness and use.

The host and creator of "That UFO Podcast," Andy McGrillen, was joined by UFO researcher and co-host Dan Zetterström for their latest episode, posted on March 30, 2025. The podcast also highlighted Dan Zetterström's unique perspective on the concept.

During the discussion, Dan referenced a point from his readings, suggesting that if humanity ever reached a Type III civilization on the Kardashev scale, our population could grow to a level where every individual might have their own planet.

Dan humorously added:

"This means we could have a Marvel-themed planet, a Taylor Swift and a Kanye West planet, with each planet populated by their fans,"

This might sound amusing to many, but to Dan, it seems utterly "horrific".

Dan further added:

"We have not even reached type 1 yet because we are not tapping our planet well enough", Dan continued.

What is the Kardashev scale? Know Its Types

Kennedy Center Opens Earth To Space Event In Washington, DC (Image via Getty)

The Kardashev scale, invented by the Russian astronomer Nikolai Kardashev, measures a civilization's technological advancement based on the amount of energy it is capable of harnessing and consuming.

According to the Kardashev scale, the civilizations are classified into three types:

1) Type I civilization: A civilization that can harness and use all the energy available on its planet.

On a Kardashev scale, humanity is currently at Type 0 civilization, but physicist Michio Kaku predicts we may reach Type I within a century or two. Harnessing energy from natural calamities such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tornadoes could power cities instead of allowing these forces to cause destruction. To reach a Type I civilization, we must master all the forms of energy on Earth, not just fossil fuels.

2) Type II civilization: A civilization that can harness all the energy from its stars (for us, it's the Sun).

Earning this status of a Type II rating would require the assistance of Dyson Square, a huge cluster of energy-collecting satellites around the sun.

3) Type III civilization: A civilization capable of harnessing the energy of all the stars in its galaxy.

According to the Kardashev scale, if humanity ever reaches this level, it would have the potential to manipulate space-time, thereby providing an infinite energy supply.

The American businessman and founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, also shared his outlook on the Kardashev scale and a world entirely powered by solar energy. He emphasized how solar panels could play a critical role in human advancement.

He further explained the incredible future of solar energy and how covering just 2% of the Sahara Desert with solar panels could supply power to the entire world.

