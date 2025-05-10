What happened during Kanye's interview with Piers Morgan? Russel Brand claims the British broadcaster's tone was "antagonized"

Ye (formerly Kanye West) went viral for walking out during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. On May 6, 2025, he left after Piers Morgan asked about his follower count on X. The interview, which also featured social media star Sneako, ended quickly.

Meanwhile, after West walked out of the interview, English Comedian and actor Russell Brand also shared his thoughts during the Thursday episode of his podcast, Stay Free. Sharing a clip from the podcast episode on X, the actor wrote:

“I feel like @kanyewest wasn't totally down with doing this interview in the first place, and upon hearing the general timbre and tone of @piersmorgan, he felt antagonized. I've been in this kind of situation before.”

Why did Kanye West storm out during his Piers Morgan interview?

On Tuesday, the Chicago-native had a rocky interview with Piers Morgan. After the British journalist confirmed that he knows what the rapper “put out on X” and is aware of his 32 million followers, Ye was left upset as the host got the follower count wrong.

“See wait now look now… right now you're not going to take…you're not going to take inches off my di*k bro.”

Things escalated when the journalist asked Ye, “how many is it?” and the rapper looked upset and encouraged him to study and verify with his staff. Meanwhile, after Morgan verified that the rapper indeed has 33 million followers, Ye further continued.

“I'm a gift, bro, you know what I mean. Why do all you people in media act like you haven't played my songs at your weddings or graduations or at funerals or when your child was born… That nuance right there, it's idiotic, it just shows the hate that you put out for people that put love there's so much love in the world.”

Kanye West, before getting up from his seat, warned Piers Morgan to take “accountability or responsibility” for getting his followers wrong. Ye closed his interview with:

“No sir, this is what you get for now. We can circle back when you can count.”

Russell Brand calls Kanye West the Andy Warhol of our time

British actor Russell Brand also shared his opinion on the short-lived chat between Ye and Piers Morgan on his podcast. The 49-year-old actor seemingly sided with West and added:

“I like how Kanye communicates. I like his body language. I like how he's sitting there. I like how he takes a social media metric and takes it to the most obvious and reolent and visceral measuring that a man might encounter.”

Commenting on Pier’s behaviour, the Army Of One actor said Morgan was being a “little antagonistic” even though there was only a marginal distinction in the miscalculation. He also called Kanye West the Andy Warhol of “our time” and added that he finds the rapper interesting.

“I think that the Kanye story is interesting because someone that's been at the white heat heart of celebrity culture is now a kind of maligned outlaw within that culture, but still apparently too big to cancel and entirely condemn.”

Meanwhile, after his interview, the American rapper took to X and shared that he is again down to do a “real” interview with Morgan. The journalist also responded to Russell Brand’s video calling out Ye for having no “intention” to do the interview.

