What is Adenocarcinoma? Health issues explored as beloved Seattle radio host Bob Rivers dies aged 68

Bob Rivers has passed away aged 68 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The radio host had a long battle with cancer, leading to his demise. His self-titled website released a statement, that reads in part:

“Bob touched countless lives with his humor, kindness, and passion for storytelling. His voice may be silent, but his impact will never fade. We invite you to share your memories, thoughts, and condolences in the comments below.”

A report by Fox 13 Seattle stated that Bob contracted third-stage adenocarcinoma in 2022. According to Cleveland Clinic, it refers to the cancer in the glands and can affect body parts such as the lungs and colon. The disease has two forms, including invasive and metastatic.

Cleveland Clinic further states the symptoms for the disease such as bloating, weight change, breathing problems, chest pain, wheezing, abdominal pain, and more. Individuals who have had a family history of adenocarcinoma might get diagnosed with it alongside those who have a habit of consuming alcohol.

Bob Rivers was active on KJR-FM for more than twenty years and he left the station back in 2014. According to Inside Radio, his career dates back to the time when he was a high school student. He was known as the writer and producer of singles such as Just a Big Ego and Twelve Pains of Christmas.

He also launched a podcast titled The Bob Rivers Show and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame around two years ago. He was additionally employed in other radio stations like KISW and KZOK. Apart from being active on the radio, Bob also had a TV show in his credits, Zero Hour.

Bob Rivers health issues: Cancer battle and other details

As mentioned, Bob Rivers was fighting cancer, which eventually led to his death. The Branford, Connecticut native was a resident of Vermont for a long time and while he continued working on his broadcasting career, he started having trouble swallowing food around three years ago.

Bob Rivers was then diagnosed with esophageal cancer and after doctors told him that he had fewer chances of survival, Bob began taking treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy. In between all these, he continued participating in events and later shifted to Las Vegas.

While speaking to The Seattle Times in 2024, Bob’s son Andrew said that their relationship also improved at the same time as they became close to each other. He addressed the same by saying:

“It’s easily been the best couple of years of our relationship. We’ve been friends the whole time, so I’m lucky in that way.”

On March 7, 2025, Bob uploaded a post titled "No Expiration date" in a Facebook post, saying that people always question themselves about how long they would survive if they get diagnosed with cancer. He opened up on how he was dealing with the disease as he said:

“I’ve had several complications lately, making life with this disease a bit more difficult. But my care team at Dartmouth Health is so positive and supportive that their spirit is truly infectious. I honestly forget that I have a terminal illness sometimes.”

Apart from broadcasting, Bob Rivers additionally had a brief career as a musician, where he released albums such as Twisted Christmas, I Am Santa Claus, and White Trash Christmas.

