Was Alex Cooper bullied as a child? Call Her Daddy host recalls school as "hell" with boys teasing her about her appearance

On Tuesday, June 10, Alex Cooper's two-part documentary series, Call Her Alex, aired on Hulu. The documentary sheds light on various aspects of Cooper's life before she became a media personality.

In the first episode of the docu-series, the Call Her Daddy podcaster recalled her middle school days. She claimed that she was bullied by her classmates, especially by the boys in her class.

At one point in the episode, Cooper said:

"I was so scared of boys because of the way they treated me. I had a lot of comments of like, 'You look like a skeleton.' Boys coming up to me being like, 'Oh my gosh, her legs are so frail.' Always making comments about my body and my hair. I’m naturally a redhead, so kids would say, 'You’re a ginger, you don’t have a soul,' 'firecrotch,' 'you’re disgusting,' 'no one wants to touch you'."

Alex Cooper claimed that school "was such hell" for her, but at home, she found a safe space where she worked on developing her stage presence.

"I hated myself," she added.

Cooper also talked about wanting the boys in her class to like her in the docu-series, saying:

"All I wanted them to do was like me, so that I could feel what my friends were feeling at sleepovers of, like, being giddy on AIM messenger, like messaging the boys. I want to be a part of feeling wanted and desired. I was deeply hurt, but I hid it."

According to Phillyburbs.com, while Alex Cooper doesn't mention the name of her school in the docuseries, she has previously revealed that she attended St. Andrew School in Newtown, Pennsylvania. The school offers education for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Alex Cooper recalls an incident where she "blacked out" in school

Cooper's Call Her Alex docu-series also features the podcaster being interviewed at another podcast, Armchair Expert. There, she claimed to have been physically and verbally abused by the boys in her class for her appearance.

Cooper alleged that during her time at a Catholic middle school was violently assaulted by a group of her classmates. She claimed that the group slammed her to the floor, according to PhillyBurbs.com.

At one point, Alex briefly lost consciousness, suffering concussion symptoms later on. Alex Cooper said:

"I remember just trying to play it off like I'm OK, but I completely blacked out. It was just because of the color of my hair and the way I looked that it was physical retaliation."

After completing middle school, Alex Cooper enrolled at The Pennington School in New Jersey, where she joined a soccer program. Over time, Cooper became a professional at the sport and joined Boston University on a full scholarship.

Elsewhere on the Call Her Alex docu-series, Cooper said that she played Division 1 soccer at the University, where she was excited about joining the team. However, her soccer experience was allegedly sullied by the team's head coach, Nancy Feldman, who she claimed paid the podcaster inappropriate attention.

According to US Weekly, June 12, 2025, Alex Cooper shared a post on her Instagram, publicly accusing her coach, Nancy Feldman, her former coach from Boston University, of s*xual harassment. Cooper alleged that Feldman used to abuse her power and "strip" her of her identity, and created an environment for her to be unwilling to pursue the sport.

Cooper claimed that there was no investigation or accountability for the same.

"There was no accountability, no investigation, and no justice. So when I found out the harassment and abuse was STILL happening on that campus today — 10 years later by Nancy Feldman’s successor and my former assistant coach, I knew I needed to share my story. This is no longer just about me, this is systemic."

According to Yahoo Entertainment, in the Call Her Alex docuseries, Cooper claimed that Nancy Feldman allegedly questioned her about her intimate life. She further accused Feldman of creating a toxic environment for her by punishing her. Feldman allegedly benched her during her crucial matches when she used to spend nights off campus.

"She wouldn’t play me, she was holding me back. She would try to punish me, and it made no sense to everyone else," she alleged.

Alex Cooper further stated her intention to pursue accountability and advocate for broader institutional reform.

Stream Call Her Alex on Hulu.

