"OMFG SARAH JESSICA PARKER?!?" — Internet speculates Alex Cooper's next guest on Call Her Daddy as podcaster teases with mysterious image

Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, took to the official Instagram handle of the podcast on June 16, 2025, and uploaded a picture, seemingly teasing the identity of her next guest. The post featured a picture of a cosmopolitan cocktail with the caption:
"WEDNESDAY"
Several Internet sleuths deduced the mystery guest to be Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series Sex and the City. The cosmopolitan is said to have become popular with the public after Carrie Bradshaw made it her signature drink.
Fans took to the comment section of the Instagram post to make their guesses, with one user excitedly writing:
"OMFG SARAH JESSICA PARKER?!?"
Several users echoed these speculations, asking if Sarah Jessica Parker would be the guest on the upcoming Call Her Daddy podcast.
Other users seemed to hope that the guest would be another cast member of Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones.
From college athlete to media mogul: The career of Alex Cooper
Alex Cooper, the 30-year-old host of Call Her Daddy, has turned into one of the biggest podcasting voices in the world by asking celebrities, politicians, and experts to share unvarnished personal stories. This has attracted millions of listeners and made her Spotify’s second most-watched podcaster, behind only Joe Rogan, per The Telegraph.
Alex Cooper’s ascent began in 2018, when she launched Call Her Daddy as a raunchy, tell-all podcast about s*x and relationships. By 2021, she had a $60 million deal with Spotify.
She went on to land a $125 million deal with SiriusXM last year. Call Her Daddy has since become the most popular podcast among women, averaging close to five million downloads per episode, with guests ranging from Jane Fonda to former Vice President Kamala Harris.
According to her new docuseries on Hulu, Call Her Alex, Cooper explained that she dropped out of college sports due to her coach allegedly s*xually harassing her. She then pivoted to digital content and eventually co-founded Call Her Daddy with her roommate, Sofia Franklyn.
When the show took off, Alex Cooper negotiated hard, first for a higher salary than Sofia Franklyn's, then for a split that would leave her with full control of the brand.
“I’d realised the Daddy Gang was bigger than both of us,” she stated in Call Her Alex.
Call Her Alex was released on Hulu on June 10, 2025. Call Her Daddy releases new episodes on Wednesdays and Sundays.