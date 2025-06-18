"She's not Angelina Jolie"- Link Lauren claims Meghan Markle has "no identity" and goes where the wind blows

Link Lauren, an American TikTok content creator and British royal family commentator, recently called out Meghan Markle during his appearance on Zack Peter’s podcast. The 26-year-old media personality appeared on the June 17, 2025 episode of No Filter with Zack Peter, and claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has “no identity.”

When American podcast host Zack Peter asked Link Lauren what he thought was "going on” with Meghan Markle, he replied:

“Well, I think Megan Markle has no identity. She tries to go where the wind blows her for fame, fortune, and attention. And that's what we've seen time and time again. I mean, when she even came into the royal family, she somehow conned and tricked all of them into thinking she was this huge Hollywood movie star."

Meanwhile, Zack Peter noted in his podcast episode that in recent months, Meghan Markle has had her own Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The comedian also talked about her new Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, which has wrapped up its first season. He also talked about her podcast appearances, including the recent Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, released on June 17, 2025.

Link Lauren further compared the member of the British royal family with Angelina Jolie and said:

"Even Harry was saying, ‘Oh my god she's a big Hollywood actress. I hope William and Catherine don’t ask for her autograph.’... I wasn't watching Suits... we're not talking about Megan Markle like she's getting paparazzi walking down the street. She's not Angelina Jolie... she's always been a little bit of a con artist."

Link Lauren says Meghan Markle is having an “authenticity crisis”

During his June 17, 2025 podcast episode of No Filter with Zack Peter, Link Lauren claimed that Meghan Markle was trying to couch herself as some “sort of feminist, Mother Teresa, Mother Nature”. The media personality said that the Duchess of Sussex should make a docu-series and show her real life, and added:

“She's always tried to find out, you know, she's always figuring out what her brand is, where she should go, what she should say, what she should do. And we live in an era where people want authenticity, right? So, there are people who are absolutely terrible human beings, but... they're successful because at least they own it and they're authentic.”

Link Lauren, who reportedly has been a former senior aide for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his 2024 presidential election campaign, also discussed with Zack Peter how he wanted Markle to “own” her identity. He also made a comparison between her and The Kardashians, and added:

“Meghan Markle, I think she's having an authenticity crisis in an era where people need authenticity.”

Notably, Meghan Markle talked about how her public image had changed during her Aspire with Emma Grede podcast episode on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The duchess said, “I would ask people to tell the truth,” after the CEO of Good American asked her if she wanted to rewrite her “public narrative”.

