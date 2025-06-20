Selena Gomez unfollows Hailey Bieber amid alleged DM controversy

Selena Gomez unfollowed Hailey Bieber as of Thursday, June 19, 2025, as eagle-eyed fans spotted and shared on social media. The unfollowing drama, which has now reignited the feud rumors that have followed them for years, came after some news broke out that Gomez sent Hailey Bieber a DM after Justin Bieber's Vogue caption.

Ad

On May 22, 2025, Justin Bieber shared a copy of her wife Hailey's first solo cover for Vogue, and in the caption, he mentioned telling his wife that she would "never be on the cover of Vogue" during a heated argument. The singer has since edited the caption, but the original post has already stirred the pot online.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to The Tribune, citing a post by Deuxmoi, Selena Gomez allegedly personally reached out to Hailey Bieber on Instagram following Justin's controversial caption. The Rhode founder reportedly accidentally opened the message, sparking uncertainty over how to respond to the unexpected message, leading her to ask for advice from her friend Kylie Jenner.

While it's unknown what sparked Gomez to unfollow Bieber after reportedly showing support towards the latter, other fans also pointed out online that Hailey Bieber has stopped following Gomez on Instagram.

Ad

Selena Gomez wraps up Only Murders in the Building season 5

Unfollowing drama aside, Selena Gomez got emotional as she and the rest of the Only Murders in the Building cast wrapped up the show's fifth season. On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the singer-actress shared an emotional behind-the-scenes video of her last day on the set of the hit Hulu show, while he addressed her co-stars and everyone she worked with on the show in the caption, saying:

Ad

"To my Only Murders family, the past 5 years you all have seen my best and my worst. I hope you reading this because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you. Words can't describe how much I love what we've all created and we wouldn't be here without you all."

Ad

Meanwhile, in the video, Selena Gomez appeared emotional and at some point, she wiped away tears as the rest of the cast and crew burst into applause. Her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin shared big hugs with the singer-actress at different points in the footage.

A day before the Emila Perez star's post, the show's official Instagram account shared a video to announce that they have finished production for the upcoming season 5. Gomez was in the video alongside co-stars Short, Martin, and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Ad

They were also joined by new guest stars for season 5: Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, and Téa Leoni.

There is no official release date for Only Murders in the Building season 5 yet. However, the new installment is expected to continue the show's release pattern since it debuted in 2021. Given that past seasons premiered in August, except season 2 (June 2022), season 5 is also expected to return to Hulu in late August 2025.

The comedy thriller series Only Murders in the Building won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Music Composition and Outstanding Production Design. It has also received numerous Emmy nominations, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Selena Gomez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More