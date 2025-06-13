Is Selena Gomez’s no-pants look a bold fashion move or a romantic gesture for fiancé Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez shared a series of pictures of what life has been like for her in recent weeks. On Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, one of the photos that the singer shared with her over 419 million followers was a mirror selfie of her pantless outfit. She wore an oversized ringer T-shirt with red trims and a red text at the front that reads, "You're my cherry pie."

Selena Gomez's no-pants look is a romantic reference to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and the song they created for their joint album, I Said I Love You First. "You're my cherry pie" is a lyric from the sixth track of the album, Sunset Blvd, which Gomez co-wrote with a series of other songwriters. In the song, the Only Murders in the Building star sings:

"You're my cherry pie/ I don't care who knows it/ Love me 'till I die/ Bury me with roses."

She also wore the same oversized tee, but in a more crumpled look, in another mirror selfie in the same Instagram post. The said photo also captured a blurry black-and-white photo of Benny Blanco and her. Another part of the Instagram post is footage of her fiancé giving her a piggyback ride on the beach.

The singer's ringer T-shirt isn't a random outfit, as it's also a merchandise item that is now available on her official website. Fans can now get it in sizes XS to XL for $35.

Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco, debunks wedding rumors but shares details about the wedding

Selena Gomez made headlines for her pantless, "You're my cherry pie" oversized t-shirt outfit after her fiancé revealed something about their wedding. During an interview with the Australian TV show Today on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Benny Blanco revealed that there's a wedding, but they have yet to set the date.

Gomez said "yes" to the music producer's proposal in December 2024, and they have since released their I Said I Love You First album. As for their upcoming nuptials, despite not having a set date yet, Selena Gomez's fiancé already knows who he's going to invite. Blanco told the TV show that Ed Sheeran is on top of his guest list, saying:

"I just told him [Ed], 'I'm gonna have a wedding and you're gonna come to the wedding.'"

Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran have previously worked on some of the latter's songs, including his hits Shape of You and Castle on the Hill.

While Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco don't appear to be rushing their wedding, they openly gush about their relationship in interviews. In his recent InStyle interview, published on June 4, 2025, Blanco revealed that he first met Gomez when she was still 16, but they never got the chance to work together then. He also commented on the turn of events, now that they are engaged, saying:

"And now I get to kiss her. It's like my own little fairytale I concocted."

He also shared a message to other single women out there, saying, "Don't settle, ladies."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's I Said I Love You First is available on music streaming platforms.

