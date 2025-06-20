“This is so offensive” — Justin Bieber sparks reactions online by posting “Standing on Business” meme remix with “Happy Juneteenth” caption

Justin Bieber shared a remix of his recent meme "Standing on Business" to celebrate Juneteenth. The Peaches crooner went viral on Friday, June 12, 2025, after reacting to paparazzi photographing him near Soho House in Malibu.

Particularly, Bieber misused African American Vernacular English (AAVE) as he confronted the photographers, saying,

"You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?"

Netizens were quick to turn the Canadian musician's frustrated response into a meme. He later joined in on the fun by sharing a remix of the clip with an in-video caption,

"Where imma be this summer soon as the weather gets nice."

He later shared the video on his stories with a "HAPPY JUNETEENTH" message.

Justin Bieber's post garnered quite a reaction. One commented:

"This is so offensive."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @mahjapahja)

May noted that the remix did not correlate with Juneteenth, a day celebrating the abolition of slavery in the U.S.

"and what does this have this have to do with juneteenth?!" one questioned.

"he treating juneteenth like a vibe drop is crazy," another commented.

Others poked fun at Justin Bieber's expense.

"So he should probably know that we’re laughing at him not with him…" a user noted.

"Ohhh he needs to go on Social media detox," another added.

Meanwhile, others noted that they liked the remix.

"Bieber dropped the mic with respect, no extra, just solid vibes," one stated.

"None of you get to take this video out of context"—Justin Bieber during his confrontation with the paparazzi

Last Friday, Justin Bieber was on a beach trip in Malibu. While leaving the Soho House, a bunch of paparazzi began photographing the singer. Despite both Bieber and his team calmly asking them to leave, they persisted. This prompted the frustrated singer to confront them, asking the paparazzi to respect his "boundaries." At one point, he stated,

"Get outta my face."

Page Six later shared the 11-minute confrontation on their YouTube channel. While the singer initially remained cordial, he lost his cool after the photographers suggested they had a right to be there and record the singer. This led to Justin Bieber stating they "don't get to disrespect (him)." Accusing them of "provoking" him, he added:

"None of you get to take this video out of context and say Justin lost his mind," he added, "You don't get to force questions in people's face and take videos out of context, thats mean."

Since then, social media has erupted in memes of Bieber's confrontation.

According to BuzzFeed, the singer later joined in on the joke. He took to his IG stories to share close-up selfies alongside songs about "standing on business." This included Miya B Music's Stand on Business and Fredo Bang’s Dat Business.

According to Complex, after the incident, Justin Bieber shared an Instagram post acknowledging he had "anger issues," adding that if he could "fix himself," he already would have. The post suggested he was working on himself.

Notably, fans have expressed concern for the Canadian musician's mental health after seeing his recent social media posts and face-off with paparazzi. This included the singer telling a fan (IG account @todayyearsold) to "worry about yourself gramps" after they shared a screenshot of a text message from their grandfather expressing concerns about Bieber.

