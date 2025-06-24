What did Lizzo say about Candace Owens in her new song?Podcaster responds to singer saying she's "flattered"

The social media feud between Lizzo and Candace Owens has reignited after the singer appeared to take a jab at the political commentator in her upcoming project. On June 20, 2025, SZA shared a preview of Lizzo’s forthcoming mixtape featuring herself. According to Complex, Lizzo uploaded an Instagram Story where she can be heard taking a shot in the snippets from the upcoming song.

"City Girls up, Boys on their period ... Candace Owens somewhere p*ssed / N***a, kiss my woo! / N***a, get bent!!!," Lizzo can be heard rapping.

Podcaster Candace Owens, who has criticized Lizzo on multiple occasions, reacted to her rap. On June 23, she shared a post on X with a picture of a Complex article that discussed the singer's track.

"I’m truly flattered, Lizzo," she wrote.

This is the first time Lizzo has retorted at Owens through her song lyrics. More details about the upcoming mixtape are yet to come.

Public fallout: Lizzo and Candace Owens’ war of words

Candace Owens has been a known critic of the Good as Hell singer for promoting body positivity and "fat acceptance." In an April 2023 post on X, while sharing the picture of Lizzo, Owens wrote:

"Only women could be fooled into supporting a death cult of “fat acceptance”.

Again, in a June 2023 post on X, the conservative pundit shared a snapshot of Lizzo's X account, which showed that the rapper had blocked her. While giving a reference to the singer's track Truth Hurts, Owens wrote:

"I guess Lizzo wasn’t lying when she said “truth hurts”. But yeah, clinical obesity is still the number 1 killer in America so let’s stop glorifying it."

On April 16, 2023, the singer responded with a video shared on her Instagram in which she said:

"I am the beauty standard. Catch up, b*t*h."

Things escalated in March 2024, when Candace Owens appeared on Joe Budden's podcast and commented on Lizzo's twerking publicly at the Lakers game. Owens called out the singer and said that she has the right to point out her behavior as "problematic."

“I don’t like the game that people play where they do something that is so obviously outrageous, like, you know, Lizzo in a thong shaking your a*s ch**ks. You know what that was. This is a) Disgusting, b) Perverted...And now you’re playing the game where you do something outrageous, and then, when we outrage, you pretend that we’re the crazy ones." Owens said.

On these remarks, Lizzo reacted via an Instagram post in which she lip-synced to a viral audio reel:

“I don’t. I never have, I never will. Everything you say deeply, deeply hurts me, affects me, keeps me up at night; you have to be nice to me. That’s the deal moving forward, okay?”

Lizzo performs at Irving Plaza on March 16, 2025. (Image via Getty)

However, in August 2024, Candace Owens praised the singer following a post in which she was promoting a workout. In her podcast, Owens said that she believes that the singer is "incredibly talented" and "looks amazing." The Grammy-winning star has been on a weight loss journey for months and has transformed significantly.

Now, with the mention of Owens in what appears to be a diss song, Lizzo has reignited people's interest in their long-drawn public tension.

