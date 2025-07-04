"Maybe this is a blessing!"—Perez Hilton quips as Aubrey O'Day blames Diddy for her years of celibacy in shocking revelation 

Two days before the jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial reached a verdict, American singer Aubrey O'Day shared her thoughts on how the rapper's two-month-long trial impacted her love life.

In response, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared a blog on his X account on July 4,

"Maybe this is a blessing! #AubreyODay," Hilton captioned the post.

In an interview with US Weekly published on June 30, Aubrey, who was formerly a part of Danity Kane, the American music group signed by Combs' Bad Boy Records, shared that the Diddy trial had a profound impact on her sex life.

She added that after talking to the Homeland Security Department last year, she hasn't had sex in years and has lost interest in dating altogether.

"You know, there’s nothing that can really murder your sex life that’s bigger than the Diddy trial. And I talked to Homeland Security over a year and something ago. I haven't been interested [in dating]. I haven’t had sex in years," Aubrey stated.

She further revealed that the last person she dated was American rapper Prakazrel Samuel Michel, better known by his stage name Pras, a member of the iconic hip-hop group Fugees.

"I just haven’t had s*x in a while. I’m not really interested," she added.

Speaking to the outlet before the jury reached the verdict on July 2, Aubrey stated that she hadn't accepted the possible outcomes, adding that she has grappled with this feeling since childhood.

"Have I accepted all possibilities? No, no, I can’t. I can’t and I won’t, and I felt that way when I was younger, and now we’re here. Maybe I’ll have to feel that way till I die, or maybe I can get a tiny bit of a release, but you don’t let up and give up ever, or the system doesn’t change."

Reflecting on Aubrey's statement, Hilton acknowledged the depth of her words, especially after the verdict was reached, clearing Diddy of two major charges, sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy, and finding him guilty of transportation to engage in pro*ti*ut*on.

"At this point, all we can do is send love and light to O'Day and the rest of the people impacted by today’s verdict and the fallout that’ll inevitably be felt for years…" Perez Hilton concluded.

"My heart is with Cassie" — Aubrey O'Day offers words of strength to Diddy's ex-girlfriend

Aubrey O'Day's reaction to Diddy's verdict (Image via Instagram/@aubreyoday)

After the verdict in Diddy's trial on July 2, Aubrey O'Day took to her Instagram story to express deep disappointment, stating that it is heartbreaking to see how many lives have been impacted by their experiences with the rapper, "only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of a jury."

Empathizing with Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend and one of the government's key witnesses in the trial, Aubrey stated,

"I can only hope these jurors never have to watch someone they love endure what so many survivors have described. My heart is with Cassie. A woman who could’ve had a life and career free of fear and control. A woman who told her truth in a courtroom, only to have the world dissect her credibility instead of her courage."

Aubrey also questioned the legal system, stating that the courtroom operates according to the law, but it does not necessarily mean that it delivers justice. She added that Diddy's history of disturbing behaviors is not a mystery, it's a "warning" that has been legitimized by the system.

She further stressed that, unlike the infamous Bonnie and Clyde, an analogy often made about Cassie and the rapper's relationship, this situation is about control, coercion, and abuse.

She added that we must stop rewriting history to excuse such behavior and start normalizing accountability, regardless of the person's influence and status.

"That narrative is not just dishonest. It's dangerous. Women, nor men, nor ANY ARTIST are the property of those with the most wealth, fame, and power. We are not disposable. 12 people on a jury will not be deciding that for us," she concluded.

In other news, Sean "Diddy" Combs faces a maximum of 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in pro*ti*ut*on. He could have faced life in prison if he had been convicted on the other three charges, per CNN.

