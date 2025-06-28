What did Aubrey O’Day say about the Diddy trial? Ex-Danity Kane star slams prosecution, claims they failed to do a "good enough job"

Aubrey O’Day recently shared her opinion on everything that has happened so far at the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The singer appeared for an interview with E! News on June 27, 2025, stating that she would like to see Sean Combs serve time for the crimes he allegedly committed.
Notably, Diddy has already dismissed the charges imposed against him. The charges include sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was arrested in September 2024.
During her conversation with E! News, Aubrey O’Day said that since the case is now being handed to the jury members, she is expecting them to know all the details. The singer and reality star also criticized the prosecution team, as she stated:
“There’s cause for concern when you watch the trial, the very first part of it all play out, and there’s still questions for people. I don’t have any questions, but the prosecution needs to have done a good enough job to make sure that the jury doesn’t.”
Also known as Aubrey Morgan O'Day, she told E! News that she expected the prosecution to do something that would not leave questions for anyone at the current stage of the trial. She further emphasized that she wanted everyone to clearly see how the prosecution connected the evidence.
The Total Blackout star seemingly expressed relief with the fact that she was not approached to testify at the ongoing trial. Aubrey O’Day said that this is not a situation where she would like to speak, since there are multiple crimes.
“I don’t wish for things like testifying in a federal trial. Those aren’t things I wish for. I wish for inner peace and a really good boba tea. I don’t wish to sit on the stand in federal trials”, Aubrey added.
Aubrey O’Day confirmed on another occasion that she won’t appear at the trial
Diddy’s trial began last month on May 5, 2025, and a few weeks later, reports of Aubrey O’Day testifying at the trial went viral on different platforms. The rumors emerged from a video shared by Aubrey on Instagram, where she was seen in New York City.
Notably, the 41-year-old included an emoji of a weighing scale in the caption, which refers to justice, as she wrote:
“Hey New York!! Where y’all think I should head first?”
The Todrick star later appeared in an episode of Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, which aired on May 16, 2025. The artist clarified in the episode that she won’t testify at the trial, saying that she was not in New York City for that particular reason. Aubrey explained that she had to meet the Homeland Security as they had contacted her and added:
“I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying.”
The San Francisco, California, native was a member of the music group Danity Kane. The group also worked with Diddy’s record label Bad Boy Records alongside other companies. The band has not released any new albums for around 5 years, and their last release was a single, titled New Kings.