What is Nicki Minaj's net worth? Rapper says she bought her first jet in "pink", denies rumors of being broke

Nicki Minaj slammed trolls who had been spreading rumors that she was broke. On July 11, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and took multiple digs at those spreading these rumors. Nicki boasted about just purchasing her first jet as well as planning to buy a mansion. In one tweet, the rapper wrote:

Ad

"Just bought my first jet. It’s all pink. Come on losers get in! Sike. Fly Barbz only."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet amassed more than 3 million views. Meanwhile, she uploaded another tweet that seemingly was deleted later. She, however, had reposted a tweet by Buzzing Pop sharing the tweet. The deleted tweet suggested that she had just bought a mansion. The tweet further read:

"Buying another Mansion as we speak. It would be the 3rd in 2 years. That’s besides the property I bought for others for 15 years. Catch up ugly. 🤪 if tmrw I wake up & want maybe 20-30MM, all I have to do is hand in my album silly wabbit. Then I’d tour again & gross over a hunnit."

Ad

The screengrab showed that Nicki Minaj posted this tweet in response to a netizen, who wrote that the rapper reportedly was broke and had nothing left with her. This reportedly was said relating to the recent rant by the rapper where she had been bashing Jay-Z and Roc Nation. For the unversed, one of the claims included that Jay-Z owed her something between $100-$200 million.

According to Celebrity NetWorth, Nicki Minaj has a net worth of $150 million. Her steep rise reportedly happened during the period between 2007 and 2009. This was the time when she dropped three mixtapes that were hits. These mixtapes were Playtime Is Over, Sucka Free, and Beam Me Up Scotty.

Ad

Her debut album, Pink Friday, released in 2010, was also a massive hit. The studio album topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Nicki Minaj had previously bashed trolls for calling her broke

This was not the first time that Nicki Minaj took to social media to call out trolls who spread the rumors that she was struggling financially. In March 2024, according to HotNewHipHop, many netizens reportedly claimed that the rapper's Pink Friday 2 Tour was not profitable, as she had to use all the money to cover her debts.

Ad

The rapper did not ignore these remarks and shared a tweet in response. According to the tweet,

"Imagine being this dumb 😩😂. They SOOOOOO mad that they had to eat ALL their words about this tour🤪."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nicki further wrote in a tweet:

They tried EVERYTHING to prevent this magic & even blatantly lied everywhere hoping it would deter ppl from coming. If y'all only knew. Bwahahahahahaaa."

Netizens were not the only ones questioning Nicki Minaj's financial state and relevance. According to the outlet, DJ Akademiks attempted to do the same, but that allegedly backfired when he discovered on livestream that Pink Friday 2 tour shows were actually sold out.

Ad

The latest rumors about her being broke surfaced after she made some serious allegations against Hov and Roc Nation. The money that she claimed Hov owed to her was in connection to the Tidal deal.

Exploring Nicki Minaj's career and net worth

As aforementioned, Nicki Minaj has a massive net worth of $150 million. According to a 2024 report by The Scotsman, Nicki was on the list of the top 18 richest rappers in the world. The outlet suggested that the Trinidadian rapper had sold more than 100 million records as of now.

Ad

Nicki Minaj was reportedly discovered by Lil Wayne, which further led to her signing to Young Money Entertainment record label. Over the years, the rapper won a number of awards, including six American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicki's debut album sold about 4 million copies, according to records by Celebrity NetWorth. Her second album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, dropped in 2012 and was certified platinum at one point in time. Her third album, Pink Print, reportedly sold more than 650,000 albums worldwide.

Ad

Apart from album releases and sales, Nicki Minaj has earned a lot from doing multiple endorsements. The rapper's first collaboration reportedly happened back in November 2010, with MAC Cosmetics. Then, in April 2012, she helped launch the Nokia Lumia 900. Over the years, she had endorsed products for the Viva Glam campaign, H&M, as well as Pepsi. She founded a perfume line back in 2012.

Ad

In December 2014, the Trinidadian rapper announced that she had become the new face for Roberto Cavalli's spring/summer 2015 campaign. Celebrity NetWorth revealed that Nicki was one of the celebrities who acquired real estate quite late. It was only in 2022 that she bought a property in Hidden Hills, California, for $19.5 million.

The recent claims by Nicki Minaj surfaced amid the rants on X, formerly known as Twitter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More