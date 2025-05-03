"Sold out King" — Fans proud as BTS' Jin's Jin x Laneige Neo Cushion Mewy ranks No.1 bestseller on Olive Young’s website

On May 2, 2025, BTS' Jin's Jin X Laneige Neo Cushion Mewy ranked as the No. 1 bestseller product on Olive Young's website, making fans proud. It also secured the top position under the 'make-up' category, the top sales category, and the overall category.
For those unversed, the artist was recently featured in an advertisement campaign for the cosmetic brand's new Slim-fit and seamless Neo Cushion Mewy matte foundation. He was endorsing the product as the latest global ambassador for Laneige.
The BTS member's latest achievement, where he showcased his purchasing and demand power among fans, went viral. Fans expressed pride in the artist, with one X user tweeting:
"Sold out King Jin! Whatever he promotes and endorses sells out within minutes on online websites! He is indeed the epitome of success and demand."
Fans also mentioned that BTS' Jin's power was insane, and Laneige should be proud to have him as their ambassador.
"His power is insane," a fan reacted.
"CONGRATULATIONS JIN," another fan commented.
"Goodness, if Jin is your brand ambassador, you must be on cloud 9. Everything he touches flies," an X user mentioned.
The internet users stated that BTS' Jin was the real sold-out king in the South Korean entertainment industry.
"He's real sold out king," an X user reacted.
"Olive Young Gin Tops the List Global beauty brand LANEIGE by Amorepacific has launched a campaign with Jin, its first global male ambassador, for its new product “Neo Cushion MUI” Thanks to Gene's striking appearance, the campaign has generated a huge response around the world," another netizen shared.
"How many times do I have to feel proud today," one fan mentioned.
More about BTS' Jin's upcoming album Echo
BigHit Music took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce the highly anticipated comeback of the male artist with the second solo album, Echo, scheduled for release in May 2025. The agency stated the upcoming record would convey universal life experiences and emotions through his unique and charming perspective. It would feature seven tracks, which have been listed below:
- Don't Say You Love Me
- Nothing Without Your Love
- Loser (feat. YENA)
- Rope It
- A Journey With Clouds
- Background
- To Me Today
In recent news, the BTS member attended Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert held at Goyang Stadium. He performed on tracks, including My Universe and The Astronaut, with the British rock band.
In other news, BTS' Jin's upcoming album, Echo, will be released on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.