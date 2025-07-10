Nicki Minaj calls both Adin Ross and Kai Cenat to seek advice on streaming on Kick and Twitch 

Shortly after blasting Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez with accusations on her X account, Nicki Minaj reached out to streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross to seek advice on streaming on Twitch and Kick.
Minaj's conversation with the streamers stemmed from Adin Ross reaching out to her after she posted a poll asking her followers if she should stream on Twitch or Kick. On July 8, 2025, Adin advised the female rapper to use Kick, stating that talking about Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B on Twitch might result in her getting censored.
Adin Ross also went the extra mile by offering her some of his Kick equity. In Adin's latest video, talking to Nicki, posted by @scubaryan_ on July 9, 2025, the Bang Bang rapper asks him how often Drake comes on Kick, to which the streamer responds by saying the rapper does his streams a few times a year.
Nicki expressed surprise at Adin's response, adding that she hoped to be as consistent as going live with weekly streams. In another video posted by the same X account, Nicki Minaj takes streaming advice from Kai Cenat.
Cenat told Nicki Minaj that she couldn't use slurs or bad language while streaming on Twitch. Nicki agreed and said avoiding slurs wouldn’t be a problem. Cenat also mentioned that Twitch makes it easier for people to find streamers.
What did Nicki Minaj tweet about Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez? Details explored
Nicki Minaj has been recently making headlines owing to her statements against Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. The series of social media posts began on July 8, 2025, after Megan reposted 50 Cent's Instagram post concerning Raymir Satterthwaite's lawsuit seeking a court-ordered paternity test to determine if Jay-Z is his father.
In another Instagram post on the same day, Nicki posted a screengrab of a video alleging that Desiree Perez abused her daughter Demoree. The video concerns a May 2025 lawsuit filed against Perez by Demoree, claiming that she was subject to unlawful psychiatric detention, as reported by World Music Views.
This was followed by a lengthy tweet by Nicki Minaj calling Desiree Perez "Desirat." She attacked the Roc Nation CEO, questioning if she was marching out with her fellow Mexican immigrants, referring to anti-ICE movements across the U.S.
Nicki claimed that Perez had to pretend to be cool with Donald Trump, given that she was granted the presidential pardon by Trump in 2021 for parole crimes and a narcotics case dating back to 1994 during his previous term.
The Barbie World rapper accused Desiree Perez of doing wrong by Black people, stating,
"You’ve done so much evil to black ppl now you’ve turned your back on your own as well it seems. Don’t you guys over there keep black artists fighting while you sit back & benefit from both parties????? If I had gotten a pardon from President Trump imagine the uproar…yet the ROC NATION CEO does it & yup you guessed it! Silence."
Additionally, Nicki targeted Jay-Z in the same tweet for not supporting former President Barack Obama's campaign for former Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in 2024.
Nicki Minaj called Hov "brainwashed black ppl" and wrote,
"Maybe I’m forgetting. Idk. Did he say even one word?????? It seemed like an urgent request by the tone of Obama’s speech yet brother billionaire never got in the field for yall, huh? When yall needed him the most. After all that money he made off the democratic party."
On July 8, 2025, Nicki Minaj posted a tweet alleging that Jay-Z owed her money, claiming that the calculated figure was between 100-200 million. She asked the Roc Nation founder to call her to settle this "karmic debt", stating that he was still in her "TOP 5."
In her tweet, Nicki was referring to her stake in Tidal, a music platform founded by Jay-Z in 2015 with Rihanna, Kanye, J.Cole, Nicki, and Beyonce getting 3% in equity. The platform was sold to Jack Dorsey's Square for $302 million in 2021, wherein the female rapper claims to have been offered $1 million for her share as opposed to the $9 million that she was owed if the company was valued at $302 million.