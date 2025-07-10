When was Nicki Minaj swatted? Rapper compares her situation to Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez's daughter 

Nicki Minaj recently retweeted a video of Demoree Hadley’s interview on her X account. According to HotNewHipHop, Hadley is the daughter of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and had sued her in May 2025 for allegedly being falsely detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marcman Act.

In her tweet, the Bang Bang rapper drew parallels between Perez' alleged false statements against her daughter and son-in-law to the swatting attacks at her own home, writing,

"Remember the 3 Times my home was swatted claiming a “man” in the home had a gun?!?!! Does this not all sound FAMILIAR to what did & what IS happening to me?!?!! Isn’t it funny how they have all the mangy dogs using their trigger words now against me????? “Crazy” “not in right mind”. The same words she used about her DAUGHTER"

Nicki Minaj has been the victim of swatting three times in recent years, as reported by iHeartRadio (on April 11, 2025). The most recent attack came earlier this year, on April 10, when the LA County Officers received an anonymous tip of an assault taking place at Minaj's Hidden Hills home.

The tip claimed that a Black woman was shot, with two other people present on the property. However, upon responding to the tip, officers found an empty house with no evidence of shooting anywhere around.

Nicki Minaj was first swatted in May 2023, when someone called the police on her to report an alleged shooting. A month later, in June 2023, child protective services were called to the Ananconda rapper's family, claiming that their 3-year-old was being abused by Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Per the media outlet, an investigation into Nicki Minaj being targeted in swatting attacks led to Stephanie Bell as a prime suspect, who was also charged with reporting false emergencies at the time.

Nicki Minaj reacted to Emilio Garcia's lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion moving forward

Before calling out Desiree Perez for her daughter's detainment lawsuit, Nicki Minaj also targeted her longtime rival, Megan Thee Stallion, in one of her recent Instagram posts (uploaded on July 8).

Stallion is being sued by Emilio Garcia, her former cameraman, for harassment and hostile work environment, NBC News reports. The lawsuit, filed in LA County Superior Court in April last year, also mentions Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation.

In his suit, Garcia, who is a homosexual, claims that Stallion's "pervasive" harassment and "abusive" work environment made it "intolerable" for the cameraman to work. He also mentioned one incident from 2022 Ibiza, where he was in a car with Megan and three other women, when the Mamushi rapper started having sex with one of them.

About the incident, Emilio told NBC,

"I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me."

According to Vibe, in a court hearing that took place last week, on July 2, a district judge found Garcia's evidence enough to support the claims made in his lawsuit and granted him permission to go ahead.

