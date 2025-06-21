7 singers who made an appearance on Love Island like Megan Thee Stallion

Despite multiple controversies surrounding Love Island, the franchise is still well-loved by reality TV fans around the world. Even though viewers have their own favorites when it comes to which version they prefer, the format tends to be the same. It brings together young men and women who take part in a series of exciting challenges and keep swapping partners until they find their one true love.

Recently, rapper and singer-songwriter, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance on Love Island USA which gave fans plenty to talk about. She hosted a challenge that pitted the boys against the girls and also introduced two new bombshells to the villa. Megan Thee Stallion is not the first celebrity who has appeared on Love Island, as there have been many others in the past.

In this list, we take a look at some influential singers who graced Love Island with their presence and created a buzz among the participants and fans alike.

Rita Ora and six other popular singers like Megan Thee Stallion who made Love Island more fun to watch

1) Sean Paul

Contestants couldn't help but be excited when Sean Paul got the party started (Image via Official Instagram Page)

In 2020, Jamaican dancehall singer and rapper, Sean Paul, visited the Love Island villa to throw an epic party, much to the delight of the contestants. He raised the roof by performing several of his hit songs, including Calling on Me.

As a norm, Love Island tends to have many tense moments over the course of the show because couples have to decide whether they want to stick to their original pairing or recouple with someone new. Heartbreak is inevitable inside the villa which is why Sean Paul's appearance provided some much-needed break that allowed all contestants to take a breather and enjoy the moment.

Like Megan Thee Stallion, Sean Paul also enhanced the viewing experience by adding a new twist with a special "weather forecast" segment.

2) Mabel

Mabel won islanders over with her lively performance (Image via Official Facebook Page)

29-year-old Mabel made an appearance on Love Island back in 2021. The singer-songwriter first came under the limelight in 2017 because of her single "Finders Keepers". Born to Cameron McVey, an English music producer, and Neneh Cherry, a Swedish singer, Mabel proved her worth by releasing music that has charted on the UK Albums Chart and US Billboard Hot 100.

As expected, the contestants were eager to meet Mabel in person and watch her perform live. In the Spotify party at the villa, she performed "Let Them Know", "Don't Call Me Up", "Mad Love" and other well-loved hits.

Like like Megan Thee Stallion, Mabel also teased her appearance on social media. She released a mock promotional video that looked very similar to the ones introducing the islanders which helped create hype among fans of the singer and the show.

3) Becky Hill

Fans of the show will be well-acquainted with Hill's music (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Despite the fact that Love Island fans couldn't get enough of Megan Thee Stallion, Becky Hill's performance is also quite special for them as she has a long connection with the show. Becky gained fame after appearing on The Voice UK, and her music has been featured on several occasions, across seasons, on Love Island.

Her anticipated performance took place in the garden of the villa just days after contestant Jacques O’Neill quit the show to work on his mental health. As expected, the exit impacted the other contestants, especially Paige Thorne, who he was paired with before he left.

But the mood lifted when Indiyah Polak received a text about a special performance at the villa. The contestants got dressed up and watched Becky perform some of her most popular hits.

4) Jax Jones and Calum Scott

The duo made the islanders groove with their energetic performance (Image via Calum Scott X Page)

What's better than one celebrity performer? Two, of course. In 2023, Jax Jones and Calum Scott made their way inside the much-talked-out villa and performed their new single at the time, "Whistle".

The Love Island contestants were thrilled when they received the news that there was going to be a special VIP performer. At that point in time, things had been tense due to fallouts and recouplings. And so, the islanders used the opportunity to put on their best outfits to enjoy a night of dancing and tomfoolery.

Like Megan Thee Stallion's appearance, fans of Love Island have fond memories of this Jax Jones and Calum Scott performance as it is not common for the villa to host two big celebrities at the same time.

5) Ne-Yo

Fans enjoyed Ne-Yo's performance in the show (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Ne-Yo, also dropped by the villa in 2023. Like Megan Thee Stallion, Ne-Yo, has amassed countless fans across the globe so it is not surprising that his performance in the show is considered to be the highlight of the season.

The contestants danced as he performed some of his most popular hits including "Miss Independent" and "Because of You". However, the musician wasn't just at the villa to perform. He also introduced a twist that no one saw coming - Casa Amor.

He whisked the girls away and introduced them to a host of new single men namely Kodie Murphy, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Ouzy See, Zachary Ashford, Benjamin Noel and Lochan Nowacki. The fact that the islanders were separated without warning led to a lot of chaos and drama which kept the fans duly intrigued.

6) Rita Ora

Fans became worried when her performance video was taken off the streaming platform (Image via Rita Ora Instagram Page/Love Island Instagram Page)

Like Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora also has a certain charm that makes fans gravitate towards her. In 2023, the famous singer-songwriter performed for the Love Island contestants at the beach club during their surprise day out. The islanders were understandably in shock at first but they soon started vibing with the energetic Rita as she performed some of her most well-known hits.

But the most interesting part of this performance was that the video was pulled off Hulu, minutes after it was uploaded. Fans who wanted to see the performance reached out to customer service representatives to get an answer. They were told that there were some technical errors. Eventually, the video was re-uploaded back on the streaming platform, much to the relief of fans of the reality show.

7) Eve

Eve's electric performance received praise from fans (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Before Megan Thee Stallion, it was Eve who made a splash on Love Island. The well-known rapper and singer appeared on the show last year. Like the singers who visited the villa before her, Eve made the contestants of Love Island forget their worries for a night with her powerful performance which included hits like "Who's That Girl?" and "Let Me Blow Ya Mind".

As it was the singer's first time at Love Island, she shared in interviews, post-performance, that it was a unique experience to see the villa and contestants in person. A self-proclaimed fan of the show, Eve revealed that she often watches Love Island episodes with her husband's children. And so, it is not surprising that she asked the contestants to take a selfie with her after the performance.

Like Megan Thee Stallion, these celebrated musicians enriched the Love Island experience with their melodic performances and charismatic personalities.

