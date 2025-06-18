I can't believe the Love Island USA cast saved Huda — I guess they can't get enough of her drama

Love Island USA season 7 released a new episode on June 17, 2025. The segment featured host Ariana Madix as she conducted another recoupling, where the women had to choose one person they were interested in. In contrast, the male islanders had to knock on their love interests' doors, and if both islanders chose each other, they would be a match.

Huda, while standing behind her neon door, chose Jeremiah as her partner, and so did Iris. However, Jeremiah knocked on Iris' door, disappointing Huda. Jalen and Huda, who were not chosen by any of the islanders, were rendered single and ran the risk of getting eliminated. However, per a twist, Ariana granted the safe islanders a power to save one of the two nominees in danger.

With eight votes in total, Huda was saved from getting dumped, and I don't understand why. In the last few episodes of Love Island USA, Huda has showcased a side of her that, if you ask me, is not healthy for her mental well-being or the mental peace of the other islanders.

In my opinion, "Hurricane Huda", Hannah's nickname for the cast member, aptly summarizes how Huda has acted ever since Jeremiah got coupled up with Iris. She has been childish, disruptive, overly emotional, and impulsive. Huda has not only lost her peace of mind but also ruined the mood of Love Island USA. While I enjoy a certain level of drama, Huda's breakdown is simply too much.

The cast of Love Island USA had the opportunity to dump Huda from the island, but they chose not to—a decision that will bother me forever. Huda needed to be eliminated, instead of Jalen, who was robbed of the opportunity to find love on the show.

In the last couple of episodes, Huda showed how emotionally insecure she was and the attachment issues she came with. Jeremiah's love-bombing and flickering behavior were partly to be blamed for her mental breakdown, but they were not all. Huda was a major part of the problem, and the islanders were aware of it. Consequently, I believe they made a nig mistake by keeping her in the show.

Love Island USA star Huda does not realize she is as toxic as Jeremiah

The reason I say Huda is toxic is because of how quickly she got attached to Jeremiah. It clearly shows how much she lacks in terms of emotional maturity. However, Jeremiah is not too innocent himself. In my opinion, he love-bombed Huda and disillusioned her with a fake image of their perfect future only to flip sides as soon as a bombshell (newcomer) arrived.

Huda's behavior since Jeremiah paired up with Iris has been nothing less than that of an impulsive child, whining because she did not get what she wanted. While I understand that she felt betrayed by Jeremiah, as he kept her inside a bubble, whispering sweet nothings into her ear, only to choose Iris during the recoupling ceremony, her behavior cannot be justified.

The way Huda spoke to and about others when she felt threatened by them wasn't appropriate. She was not only disrespectful but also unempathetic toward others. This is one of the major reasons why I felt the Love Island USA cast members should have voted her off the island.

After Jeremiah chose Iris in the latest episode, Huda called him a "d**k" and an "easy option." Not that I feel Jeremiah deserved any sympathy, but Huda's reaction wasn't justified either. In my opinion, she needed to leave Love Island USA for her own sake, her peace of mind.

Given how attached she had gotten to Jeremiah, going forward, I doubt she will give any bombshell a fair chance to explore a connection with her. We have seen how vengeful Huda can get in the past couple of Love Island USA episodes. With that said, if Huda does find a match, I suspect the connection will be marred with vengeance, an ulterior motive to get back at Jeremiah.

Moreover, the female cast members who voted to keep Huda in the show knew that she had seemingly embarrassed herself enough. In my opinion, they should have let her go for her own well-being.

Ace, who voted to keep Huda on Love Island USA, refused to shake hands with her, which proves he did not want her to stay. Thus, I wonder why he, like the others, chose to keep Huda still.

Huda needed to be sent home because she, if you ask me, is not fit for a show like Love Island USA, especially with her emotional immaturity.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

