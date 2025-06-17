"America knows I love countrymen" — Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen comments on her coupling with Jalen

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 13 on June 16, 2025. It illustrated a dramatic shift in the mood of the villa following the recoupling ceremony and elimination, which stunned the islanders in the previous episode. Olandria Carthen, Taylor Williams' initial partner, was put in a couple with newcomer Jalen Brown. However, despite the change, Olandria seemed hopeful.

While speaking with her new partner, Olandria, a resident of Alabama, confessed she was pleased with the outcome of the public vote that determined the new couples, as she looked forward to exploring her chances with Jalen, a resident of Georgia.

"There's no secret. America knows I love countrymen. I've been saying that s**t from the beginning," Olandria said.

The Love Island USA star, during her one-on-one with Jalen, admitted that she "needed" the change of partners. In the previous episodes, Olandria was shown asking Taylor to step up and not be nonchalant about their connection. However, Taylor failed to meet her expectations. Consequently, she was pleased when she got voted into a couple with someone new.

Olandria hoped that the change would help her determine if what she had with Taylor was worth devoting herself to.

Love Island USA stars Olandria and Jalen go on a date by the beach

While Olandria and Jalen conversed, Ace chatted with Taylor and told him that he put himself in that situation by not stepping up and meeting Olandria's expectations. Taylor regretted his demeanor so far, admitting that he could see a future with Olandria.

Olandria, however, told Jalen that she saw the change coming and added that she was not too bothered by it. Jalen was equally pleased with the results because he had expressed an interest in getting to know Olandria on the day he entered the Love Island USA villa.

"He [Jalen] likes me. I like him. You know what I'm saying? So, it's just like why not explore that?" Olandria said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Ace advised Taylor to "step it up" or at least start matching his "energy" to Olandria's, noting that women appreciated effort. While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Taylor acknowledged that it would be difficult for him to watch his former partner bond with someone new.

Later in the episode, the newly formed couples — Olandria and Jalen, Pepe and Hannah, and Jeremiah and Iris — each went on separate dates by the beach.

Olandria and Jalen took a walk in the sand, after which they gave each other massages.

"This is nice. Last night was so stressful. Honestly, this day couldn't have went any better than I imagined. What a way to start off our new connection, you know?" she said.

The pair reminisced about their families, as Jalen shared that his mother raised him. Olandria related to his story as she, too, was brought up by a single mother. The Love Island USA female cast member added that since she was raised by her mother, she had a hard time allowing men to leave her.

Olandria felt she took on "more of a masculine role" the longer she remained single, and she did not want to be that type of person "forever."

"You know, I can be that lover girl, but it's just gonna have to take the right guy to bring it out. But I know she's in there. I'm just protecting her," she added.

Back at the Love Island USA villa, Ace spoke with Taylor, criticizing his "no sense of urgency." He advised Taylor to "get creative" and listen to what the women liked if he wanted to get Olandria back.

Soon after, the three new couples returned to the villa, and Olandria ran straight into Taylor's arms and kissed him.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

