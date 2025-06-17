"You play victim" — Love Island USA star Huda calls out Jeremiah for not being there for her

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 13 on June 16, 2025. The segment depicted the aftermath of the recoupling ceremony and Charlie's elimination. This resulted in the formation of three new couples, one of which included Jeremiah and Iris. Jeremiah's initial partner, Huda, was left single, and she was upset that Jeremiah never comforted her after she almost got dumped.

During a private conversation with the male islander toward the end of the Love Island USA episode, Huda criticized him for not being there for her when she needed his support the most.

"I think that's something you do, is you play victim. What you did last night was extremely selfish, and I've noticed patterns that are selfish. Last night was that big one," she said.

Jeremiah tried to defend himself, saying he felt overwhelmed, which was why he "froze" and was unable to be there for her. However, Huda remained unconvinced. She reminded him that she not only almost got voted off the show but also lost him to a bombshell (newcomer), Iris. Huda was convinced that Jeremiah did not care about her.

However, despite everything she said, Jeremiah stood his ground, saying he did not have anything to give to her or anybody else.

"You are the reason" — Love Island USA fame Huda holds Jeremiah accountable for her emotional reaction

In one of the segments of the Love Island USA episode, Huda confided in Amaya that Jeremiah's lack of attention and care disappointed her. She mentioned that during the initial stages of her relationship with Jeremiah, she often suspected him of "love bombing" her.

However, after everything that had happened the previous night and hearing what others thought about their relationship, she realized things did not add up.

"Last night, him not checking on me, me not being the first thing on his mind-- What kind of man are you? And you're telling me, 'I want to be dominant. I wanna be assertive. Like, I let you take the lead for too long. I'm going to be assertive.' This is why I take the lead because you're a b**ch," Huda said.

The Love Island USA star stated that Jeremiah's attitude made her realize he was "selfish." Amaya agreed, pointing out that the other male islanders thought the same way, as they, too, believed he made everything about himself. Hearing that, Huda responded that "it would take a miracle" for Jeremiah to win her back.

Later in the episode, Jeremiah pulled Huda aside for a conversation. They went to the Speakeasy, where he apologized to Huda for not being there for her when she needed him.

"I'm gonna ask you how you're feeling, but first, I want to apologize. There's no way for me to like explain what happened last night. All I can chalk it up to is like I froze, I shut down, and I wasn't able to be there for you," he said.

The Love Island USA star admitted he was "not proud" of his behavior, but Huda remained unconvinced. She called him out for playing the "victim." When Huda tried to state that she felt neglected by Jeremiah, he cut her off, saying he was not going to let her deprive him of the opportunity to explain himself.

"I was seconds to getting voted off, seconds. And I was still checking on Hannah, checking on Charlie, checking on you, checking on Taylor. No one gave a f**k. You didn't give a f**k about me," Huda said.

She continued criticizing the male islander, saying she cried herself to sleep while he shared a bed with the bombshell. At that point, Jeremiah asked Huda to "time the f**k out."

"You are the reason why everything happened. You're the reason why I acted the way I acted. You are the reason, and you are not registering why I am feeling this way. You're not registering what I have been through up until this point," Huda continued.

The episode concluded with Huda stating that she did not want to do anything more with Jeremiah.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

