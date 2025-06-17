"Actually a POS"— Love Island USA fans react to Jeremiah's apology to Huda

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 13 on Monday, June 16, 2025, and saw Huda's emotional outburst about Jeremiah being paired up with Iris after the public vote. As the episode progressed, Huda got increasingly agitated about Jeremiah's behavior and confronted him about not being there for her and checking up on her while she was crying.

Later in the episode, Jeremiah asked Huda if they could speak in private and explained that he froze in the moment as he apologized for not being present. Huda criticized his actions and said he played the "victim." She also called his behavior "selfish." She told him that he didn't care about her while Jeremiah called her statement a "stretch." The two argued, and Huda stood up for herself.

Fans online reacted to Jeremiah's apology and felt it was insincere. One person wrote on X:

"Jeremiah is actually a pos and an actor though…. like how are you not gonna check on “your girl” that you’re sooooo into and then not even offer to sleep outside or elsewhere with her if she was really all that for you? the jig is up."

Netizens react to Jeremiah's apology (Image via X/@flamencorequiem)

"Huda and Jeremiah was having a manipulation off because why you smiling while apologizing to her and huda why your whole speech was textbook manipulation," a fan commented.

"No like Jeremiah is really going to hell he’s acting purposefully dense the boys told you to explore that doesn’t mean you gotta treat your couple like sh*t bfbdhxhs he’s trying to act like they’re being unreasonable," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Jeremiah's behavior while apologizing to Huda.

"Jeremiah’s apology is lowkey a**. There’s like never any emotion in his eyes. Like he didn’t even seem that pressed over the fact that Huda could go home versus Charlie. But like he had every opportunity to speak to her and didn’t. And then cutting her off…" a person wrote.

"Jeremiah smiling and borderline laughing during his apology to huda…. i know that man a BOLD FACE LIAR," a fan commented.

"It’s okay to acknowledge that Huda AND Jeremiah are both toxic so regardless of who they coupled up with they were going to be the problem in the situation. They just so happen to couple up with each other so it became a toxic-off that Huda is “winning”" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"If yall still don’t realize Huda is boss level emotional manipulation im afraid relationships are looking pretty bleak .. “YOU are the reason I cried myself to sleep, you are the reason for all of this” HELLO does she think her behavior is normal ?! Zero respect for women or him," a person wrote.

"Jeremiah is so bad with his words smh," a fan commented.

Jeremiah apologizes to Huda in Love Island USA season 7 episode 13

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 13, Jeremiah and Huda went to the "Soul Ties" to have a private conversation about the events that happened during the episode. Jeremiah issued an apology for his behavior and for not checking up on her. Mentioning that he "froze," he explained that:

"I shut down and I'm genuinely sorry about that. I''m not proud of not being there for you."

However, Huda wasn't convinced with Jeremiah's explanation. She said that he followed a behavioral pattern and liked to play the victim. She added that his behavior the previous night was "that big one."

She told Jeremiah that he didn't care about her, but the latter disagreed. As he started to speak, Huda told him that she wasn't done speaking, but he replied that he wasn't going to let her "talk for 30 minutes" and not get a word in.

"This is how it usually goes," he added.

Huda got angry and reminded him that she was close to being eliminated from Love Island USA and she was still checking on Hannah, Charlie, Taylor, and Jeremiah. She further mentioned that nobody gave a "f*ck" about her, including him. Jeremiah promised that he would, and Huda slammed him for not being there for her when she needed him the most.

"I was checked out. I was not able to be there, I just had nothing left to give anybody," Jeremiah said.

Huda told the Love Island USA cast member that he shouldn't bother if there was nothing left for her and told him that she was done with him.

Fans reacted to the conversation online and criticized both islanders.

Fans can rewatch the intense conversation between the couple by streaming Love Island USA season 7 episode 13 on Peacock.

