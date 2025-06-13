 ⁠"Ruining the game"— Love Island USA fans react to Huda abusing Iris for kissing Jeremiah 

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 9 this week on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The segment saw the entry of a new female bombshell, Iris, during a challenge that required the islanders to deliver punishments to one another.

As the cast members were tied up to boards, a bombshell came in and kissed every islander, including Jeremiah. However, the male islander's partner, Huda, was not happy. She strained herself to see what was happening and called Iris a "b*tch" and told her to stop.

Fans online reacted to Huda calling Iris a "b*tch" online and criticized her for the same.

"There goes Huda again with calling women b*tches & ruining the game..you literally just made out with 2 men & Jeremiah wasn’t complaining??" one person wrote on X.

"Huda pmo so bad she really contorted her body to call a bombshell a b*tch for participating in the challenge…that she also just participated in where she kissed TWO men…oh girl boo if you’re going to be possessive then why even come on to Love Island," a fan commented.

"She has called every islander bitch at some point. But in this context it’s not reading the same as her yelling “b**ch you look goooood”" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 called Huda a "weirdo."

"Huda went from "it's okay you could've made out" last episode in the challenge to "bitch if you don't f*cking quit it" to jeremiah and the new bombshell in this episode this girl is getting on my f*cking nerves," a person wrote.

"Huda crazy ass gotta go NOW. She literally was getting devoured by the two new bombshells but then called this girl out her name and told her to stop. Make it make sense smh," a fan commented.

"Huda weird af for calling that girl a b*tch. Especially since that girl had to kiss every boy there and no other girl did the most. Whole time when SHE kissed the male bombshells she said "I thought I was being swallowed" gtfo," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA further criticized the female islander.

"Huda calling yet ANOTHER bombshell a b*tch and you know what I hope she gets first pick in the next recoupling and picks Jeremiah because I am getting so tired of this girl," a person wrote.

"Huda calling the bombshell a b*tch when she just got kissed by 2 other men (as they all were doing their job) is insanity. She so ignorant . And for the first time ever Jeremiah MOVED them lips in a challenge. That’s why she really mad," a fan commented.

Iris expresses interest in Jeremiah and upsets Huda in Love Island USA season 7 episode 9

In Love Island USA season 7's latest episode, three new bombshells entered the villa and shook things up in a challenge. While the islanders were tied to boards, the new bombshells had to kiss every cast member. However, one bombshell's antics didn't sit well with Huda.

As Iris entered the villa, she told the cameras that she wasn't on the show to play nice and had her eyes on two cast members — Jeremiah and Nic, and said she would go after who she wanted. As she made her way through the crowd, kissing every male islander on Love Island USA, the cast laughed and cheered.

However, when it was Iris's turn to kiss Jeremiah, Huda cranked her neck to see what was happening.

"B*tch, if you don't f*cking quit it,"— Huda said, prompting Iris to step away.

She thanked the bombshell for stopping, and Jeremiah expressed his frustrations with Huda being "crazy" in a confessional.

Fans reacted to Huda's choice of words for the new bombshell online and criticized her for the same.

Tune in on Friday, June 13, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

