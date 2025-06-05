Who are the new bombshells on Love Island USA season 7? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on June 3, 2025, on Peacock, with 10 new Islanders stepping into the villa in Fiji. The new season is hosted by Ariana Madix and features narrator Iain Stirling returning to guide viewers through the romantic journeys ahead.

As usual, the Islanders began by coupling up based on first impressions. But the real twist came with the introduction of two bombshells at the end of the episode. Cierra Ortega and Charlie Georgiou entered the villa during a blindfolded kissing challenge. Their identities were kept secret until after they kissed the original Islanders.

Cierra is a 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, who works in influencer marketing and now lives in Los Angeles. Charlie is a 27-year-old model from Birmingham, UK, who recently moved to Australia. Their bold entrances are already causing reactions in the villa and from fans.

In the First Look for the June 4 episode, Ariana asks the Islanders, “Would you like to get to know the bombshells?” signaling that choices will have to be made quickly. With Cierra and Charlie already creating a buzz, their presence could shift the game early on.

“I'm the full package” — Cierra kisses all the men and couples up with Nic in Love Island USA

Cierra Ortega entered the villa in the premiere episode as one of the first bombshells of Love Island USA season 7. She took part in a blindfolded kissing challenge, where she kissed all the male Islanders without revealing her identity. Her arrival came as a surprise and added a new element to the evening.

Nic, one of the original Islanders, reacted to the kiss,

“She’s a 10 out of 10 kisser. I have no idea who it is, and this is like one of the greatest nights of my life,” he shared.

After the challenge, host Ariana Madix asked the Islanders if they would like to get to know the bombshells better. Cierra later introduced herself,

“I'm the full package: brains, beauty, and boobs. I don't care whose toes I have to step on. If I can take your man, he was never your man in the first place,” she said.

During the next episode, she chose to couple up with Nic Vansteenberghe, which left his original partner, Belle-A Walker, single. Her entrance has created a shift in the villa as Islanders now adjust to the new pairing.

Charlie enters as bombshell but remains single after recoupling in Love Island USA

Charlie Georgiou arrived at the villa alongside Cierra Ortega during the blindfolded kissing challenge. He kissed all the female Islanders, who were unaware of his identity at the time. After the challenge, he introduced himself,

“I'm tall, tanned, girls usually say I've got nice lips, and they like kissing them. You might think that Love Island started already, but now that I'm here, it's only just begun,” he shared.

Charlie is a 27-year-old model from Birmingham, UK, who recently moved to Australia. He also appeared on another reality show, Tempting Fortune, in 2023. On Love Island USA, he expressed interest in building new connections, but during the recoupling, none of the female Islanders chose to pair with him.

Before the decision, Ariana Madix reminded the Islanders, “Would you like to get to know the bombshells?” While some seemed interested, their final choices kept Charlie single. Although he was not chosen in the first recoupling, Charlie remains in the villa. As the show continues, he may still have opportunities to get to know the Islanders and form a connection.

Catch the latest episodes of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

