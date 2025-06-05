"I don't trust Ace" — Love Island USA fans call for new bombshell to pair with Chelley

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on June 3, 2025, introducing 10 new Islanders who arrived at the villa in Fiji, ready to find love. Hosted by Ariana Madix, the new season began with a twist on the usual coupling ceremony. Each girl kissed two boys before deciding who to couple up with, which added pressure and surprise to the first matchups.

Chelley, a 27-year-old day trader from Queens, kissed both Austin and Ace before choosing Ace as her partner. However, things quickly became complicated when another contestant, Yulissa, chose to kiss Ace as well and ultimately paired up with him. This left Chelley matched with Austin, even though she clearly had a stronger initial connection with Ace.

Meanwhile, Ace appeared to entertain connections with multiple girls, including Huda, which made his intentions unclear. Chelley and Ace shared lingering moments despite being with different partners, which led fans to question Ace’s loyalty.

By the end of the episode, viewers had already formed opinions about who was genuine and who might be playing the game. Many fans took to X, reacting to Ace's behaviour and expressing concern for Chelley’s position in the villa.

"Idk. I feel like another bombshell needs to come in for chelley, I don’t trust ace," one user commented.

"Austin left the only girl that was willing to give him a kiss on day 1 for a bombshell that barely breathed her way," another fan wrote.

"Can we get an actual bombshell to come in for Chelley? No shade," an X user wrote.

Fans also urged the Love Island USA production to bring in another girl, hoping it would shake things up and make the villa dynamics more complicated.

"Y’all clearly can’t find a male bombshell for my girl Chelley. Send in a fine ass woman. Shit. Let the girls kiss," a tweet read.

"I need production to bring in a woman who’s Chelley’s type as a bombshell???? Let’s turn this messy ass love triangle into a square?????" a fan wrote.

"I want a GOOD bombshell to come in for Chelly, I don’t like her options rn," one netizen tweeted.

Love Island USA fans also criticised Ace for giving mixed signals, questioning his intentions with both the women.

"Ace telling Chelly he missed her but was just cheesing HARD in the bombshell face??" another user wrote.

"Send in an actually bombshell for Chelley before i do something unsual," one tweet said.

Islanders settle into early pairings as a kissing challenge and new arrivals change the dynamics in Love Island USA

Aside from the tension between Chelley, Ace, and Yulissa, the Love Island USA premiere introduced several early pairings and villa dynamics. Huda and Jeremiah quickly formed a strong connection. Huda chose Jeremiah during the coupling ceremony, and by bedtime, they were already sharing kisses under the covers.

However, Huda did not tell Jeremiah about being a single mother, saying she wanted to wait until she was sure about someone before sharing that part of her life. Belle-A stood out by refusing to kiss anyone during the pairing challenge and instead gave cheek pecks. She eventually coupled up with Nic.

Olandria, who said she wanted a “grown-ass country boy,” ended up paired with Taylor, who shared stories about fishing and his dislike for “ugly feet.” Later, during a blindfolded kissing challenge, Islanders were encouraged to kiss anyone they wanted without being identified.

This revealed new interests and made existing pairings less certain. Olandria surprised viewers by kissing Ace, and Ace kissed both Chelley and Huda in Love Island USA. The episode ended with the arrival of two bombshells, Charlie and Cierra, who kissed multiple Islanders. Ariana then asked everyone to raise their hand if they wanted to get to know the newcomers, teasing more twists ahead.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

