"I like you a lot" - Love Island USA star Huda expresses her feelings for Jeremiah and hints at their hopeful future

Love Island USA season 7 episode 1 premiered on Peacock on June 3. The episode introduced a new batch of hopeful singles trying to explore love and establish a connection with the person they feel the most for.

After making their entrances, host Ariana Madix pushed the singles straight into their first coupling, resulting in the first five couples of the season.

Huda Mustafa coupled up with Jeremiah Brown, and the two were happy with their match. The next morning, during a candid conversation, they opened up about their feelings for one another.

Jeremiah told Huda that she was exactly his type, to which Huda responded warmly, expressing that she liked him too.

She added that she was excited about their connection and looked forward to getting to know him on a deeper level, hoping for more meaningful conversations ahead.

"I like you too. No, I like you a lot. I can't wait for us to get to know each other more. And like, I can have deeper conversations with you," she told Jeremiah.

Love Island USA season 7 couple Huda and Jeremiah explore their connection

Love Island USA season 7 episode 1 kicked off with the introduction of the first 10 male and female single contestants making their arrivals.

After making their initial impression on their fellow villa mates, they entered the first coupling of the season, getting coupled with the opposite gender they are most attracted to.

With the first five couples being formed, the contestants spent the next morning talking about their respective connections and shared opinions on what they felt about the other couples.

Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown took the opportunity to sit down and deepen their understanding of each other.

When Huda asked how he was feeling and how life was treating him, Jeremiah responded enthusiastically, saying he was having an "amazing" time and that his life felt "sensational."

He then turned the question back to her, curious about how she felt about their relationship after being coupled just a day earlier.

In response, the Love Island USA star said that she felt good about their relationship.

However, she noted that she still wanted to make sure that he was the person he said he was.

"I'm good. I want to just make sure that you're being honest about how you are as a person. And I just want to make sure that you're like, who you say you are, through your actions," she said.

Jeremiah then shared that everyone told him he shouldn't put all his eggs in one basket on the very first day. However, he noted that while he understood the advice, he told Huda that he really liked her and wanted to pursue her.

"Everyone's saying like, 'Oh, don't put your eggs in one basket on day one. I'm like, 'I hear you, but like I really like her type of sh*t'," the Love Island USA star told Huda.

Huda responded that she too liked him as a partner. She added that she was excited about getting to know one another and having deeper conversations with him.

The Love Island USA season 7 contestant then told Jeremiah that she had so much "depth" to her story. She noted that it was because of her age.

She said she was 24 years old at the time and would be turning 25 in the coming month of August.

Jeremiah responded that he was a few months older than her and was 25 years old. Having said that, he jokingly called himself "OG" before correcting it to "Unc."

When Huda asserted that she was more mature than him despite the age difference, Jeremiah responded lightheartedly, saying he would always be a kid at heart—someone who likes to make others laugh.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

